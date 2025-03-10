TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. to Present at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

Live webcast fireside chat on Tuesday, March 18th at 8:30 AM PT

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) (“TuHURA”), a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, today announced that James A. Bianco, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TuHURA, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 8:30 AM PT at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference being held in Dana Point, CA.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one in-person meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the event, please visit the conference website.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (tuhurabio.com).

About TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome primary and acquired resistance to cancer immunotherapy, two of the most common reasons cancer immunotherapies fail to work or stop working in the majority of patients with cancer.

TuHURA’s lead innate immune agonist drug candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA is preparing to initiate in second quarter 2025, a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration=directed trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) compared to Keytruda® and placebo in first=line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

In addition to its innate immune agonist candidates, following the closing of the previously announced proposed merger with Kineta, TuHURA plans to advance its VISTA inhibiting antibody into a phase two trial in combination with a menin inhibitor in NPM1 mutated relapsed or refractory AML. Leveraging its discovery of the central role the Delta Opioid Receptor plays in modulating the immunosuppressive effects of myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) and tumor associated M2 polarized macrophages on the tumor microenvironment (TME), the Company is also developing non-tumor targeting ADCs and APCs to convert the TME to an immunogenic phenotype, potentially overcoming acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

For more information, please visit tuhurabio.com and connect with TuHURA on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

tuhura@jtcir.com

SOURCE: TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire