SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tubulis to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tubulis today announced that its CEO and Co-founder Dominik Schumacher will present a company overview and update at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.



The presentation will take place on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 3:00 pm PT in the Mission Bay Room (32nd Floor) at The Westin St. Francis.

About Tubulis

Tubulis generates uniquely matched antibody-drug conjugates with superior biophysical properties that have demonstrated durable on-tumor delivery and long-lasting anti-tumor activity in preclinical models and first clinical proof-of-concept in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The two lead programs from our growing pipeline, TUB-040, targeting NaPi2b, and TUB-030, directed against 5T4, are being evaluated in the clinic in high-need solid tumor indications. We will solidify our leadership position by continuing to innovate on all aspects of ADC design leveraging our proprietary platform technologies. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of this drug class for our pipeline, our partners and for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

For Tubulis
Dominik Schumacher, CEO & Co-founder
Phone: +49 (0) 175 800 5594
Email: contact@tubulis.com

Media Requests for Tubulis
Trophic Communications
Stephanie May, PhD
Phone: +49 (0) 171 185 56 82
Email: tubulis@trophic.eu

Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of Basel, Switzerland, and Rhine river
Business
Basel Life Sciences Scene Embraces International Companies, Startups
November 6, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie