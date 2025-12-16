Tubulis to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tubulis today announced that its CEO and Co-founder Dominik Schumacher will present a company overview and update at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

The presentation will take place on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 3:00 pm PT in the Mission Bay Room (32nd Floor) at The Westin St. Francis.

About Tubulis

Tubulis generates uniquely matched antibody-drug conjugates with superior biophysical properties that have demonstrated durable on-tumor delivery and long-lasting anti-tumor activity in preclinical models and first clinical proof-of-concept in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The two lead programs from our growing pipeline, TUB-040, targeting NaPi2b, and TUB-030, directed against 5T4, are being evaluated in the clinic in high-need solid tumor indications. We will solidify our leadership position by continuing to innovate on all aspects of ADC design leveraging our proprietary platform technologies. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of this drug class for our pipeline, our partners and for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

