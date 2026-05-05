TSRL Contributes to New Publication Highlighting Promising Antibacterial Candidate for Resistant Hospital Infections

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (May 4, 2026) — TSRL, Inc., a preclinical CRO specializing in drug delivery & PK/ADME testing services and early-stage development strategies, today announced its contribution to a newly published study in Microbiology Spectrum by the American Society of Microbiology (ASM) evaluating the in vitro activity of MRS-2541, a novel methionyl-tRNA synthetase inhibitor designed to target serious gram-positive hospital infections. Additionally, it follows a 2024 publication in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy on the same lead candidate.

The new publication, titled “In vitro activity of MRS-2541, a novel MetRS inhibitor, against a selection of resistant gram-positive organisms associated with serious hospital infections,” highlights the growing need for new antibacterial agents capable of addressing resistant pathogens in clinical settings.

MRS-2541 demonstrated strong activity across a broad panel of gram-positive organisms, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and vancomycin-intermediate strains. In multiple comparisons, the compound showed greater potency than widely used antibiotics such as vancomycin, linezolid, and daptomycin. The study also reported strong activity against Enterococcus faecalis and Enterococcus faecium, including vancomycin-resistant strains, further supporting its potential as a future therapeutic option.

“These findings reinforce the importance of continued innovation in antibacterial research,” said Dr. Elke Lipka, President and CEO of TSRL and board member of the Preclinical Drug Development Platform (PCDDP) at North-West University in South Africa. “Programs like this require a clear understanding of compound behavior, careful study design, and the ability to translate data into meaningful development decisions. That is where experienced preclinical teams can make a real difference.”

Performed in collaboration with the University of Washington, the study highlights TSRL’s role in supporting early-stage programs that address complex therapeutic challenges. Through integrated capabilities in bioanalysis, formulation development, pharmacokinetics, and toxicology, TSRL works with biotech, pharmaceutical, and academic partners to advance promising compounds toward clinical readiness.

As antibiotic resistance continues to rise globally, the identification and development of new treatment options remain a priority for researchers and healthcare providers alike. The results from this study support further investigation of MRS-2541 as a potential option for serious infections caused by resistant gram-positive bacteria.

Frederick S. Buckner, MD, Professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Allergy & Infectious Diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said, “TSRL will make an outstanding team to bring forward much needed therapeutics to combat the spreading problem of multi-drug resistant infectious diseases.”

Read the full publication here: https://journals.asm.org/doi/full/10.1128/spectrum.03615-25#con1