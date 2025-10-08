TruDiagnostic Awarded NIH SBIR Grant to Advance Breakthrough Epigenetic Diagnostic Technology

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TruDiagnostic, a leader in epigenetic testing and health analytics, announced today it has received a competitive Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The funding supports development of the company's W-Function Epigenomic Roadmap, a next-generation model for understanding how DNA methylation changes over time to predict and prevent chronic disease.

A New Framework for Dynamic Health Measurement

Most current diagnostic tools rely on static or random data points that miss how biology evolves. The W-Function model introduces a systems-based approach that maps how DNA methylation shifts dynamically, providing new insight into disease onset, progression, and response to treatment.

By leveraging the world's largest longitudinal methylation dataset, TruDiagnostic will identify causal epigenetic changes and filter out random noise that has long limited predictive accuracy. The result: more reliable health forecasts, earlier intervention points, and new therapeutic targets for drug discovery.

TruDiagnostic's platform is uniquely positioned for this research, with thousands of patients who have tested and re-tested longitudinally through its network of providers and researchers.

Transformative Potential Across Medicine

The initial work will target cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and mortality risk, with future applications across multiple chronic conditions. Once validated, the W-Function Epigenomic Roadmap could:

Improve early detection of chronic disease.









Guide personalized treatment through dynamic health tracking.









Accelerate drug discovery using actionable epigenetic markers.

"This award highlights the importance of TruDiagnostic's mission to push the boundaries of precision health," said Ryan Smith, Founder and Director of Research. "The W-Function Epigenomic Roadmap could change how we think about disease risk, moving from reactive care to proactive, personalized health strategies."

About TruDiagnostic

TruDiagnostic is a leading health data company and CLIA-certified laboratory specializing in epigenetic testing and research. Home to the largest private DNA methylation database globally, TruDiagnostic partners with notable biotech developers, researchers, and academic institutions to transform the healthcare potential of epigenetic data into actionable applications. The company's TruAge biological aging tests offer the most in-depth results, helping individuals and healthcare providers make informed lifestyle and medical decisions based on insights found in the fluid epigenome.

For more information about TruDiagnostic, please visit www.trudiagnostic.com .

For media inquiries, please contact: press@trudiagnostic.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trudiagnostic-awarded-nih-sbir-grant-to-advance-breakthrough-epigenetic-diagnostic-technology-302577536.html

SOURCE TruDiagnostic