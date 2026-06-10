TriSalus Life Sciences to Host Virtual KOL Event on June 24 Featuring New Real-World Evidence for Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ in Liver Cancer

Newly published study demonstrates 48% improvement in drug delivery with PEDD™; sicker patients experienced fewer adverse events, 61% reduced hospital readmissions.

Leading interventional oncologist to share clinical experience and patient case examples

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLSI), an oncology company integrating novel delivery technology with standard-of-care therapies and an investigational immunotherapeutic to transform outcomes for patients with solid tumors, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET. The event will feature the findings of a newly published real-world outcomes study demonstrating that Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ (PEDD™) delivered a 48% improvement in drug delivery to target tumors while reducing complications associated with off-target administration when compared with conventional embolization approaches — results with meaningful implications for the estimated 900,000 patients diagnosed annually worldwide with primary liver tumors or liver metastases.

Alexander S. Misono, MD, MBA, RPVI, Chief of Interventional Radiology at Hoag Hospital (Newport Beach, CA), will join TriSalus management to discuss the current treatment landscape for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and liver metastases, how the new real-world evidence shapes patient selection and treatment strategy, and share clinical experience and case examples using the TriNav® Infusion System. A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations, providing direct engagement with management and Dr. Misono.

Event: Virtual KOL Webinar Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 8:00 AM ET Speaker: Alexander S. Misono, MD, MBA, RPVI — Chief of Interventional Radiology, Hoag Hospital Register: https://lifescievents.com/event/hqz08k1/

“The publication of this real-world evidence marks an important milestone in demonstrating the clinical and economic value of PEDD™ technology for patients undergoing liver embolization. We look forward to a rich discussion with Dr. Misono on how these findings can help interventional oncologists optimize treatment decisions and improve outcomes for their patients.”

— Mary Szela, President & CEO, TriSalus Life Sciences

The TriNav® Infusion System is one of three FDA-cleared devices in the TriSalus platform that utilize the PEDD™ approach to deliver therapeutics directly to liver and pancreatic tumors. The technology is designed to modulate pressure and flow to maximize drug delivery to the tumor while reducing undesired delivery to healthy tissue.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences® is an oncology focused medical technology company seeking to transform outcomes for patients with solid tumors by integrating its innovative delivery technology with standard-of-care therapies, and with its investigational immunotherapeutic, nelitolimod, a class C Toll-like receptor 9 agonist, for a range of different therapeutic and technology applications. The Company’s platform includes devices that utilize a proprietary drug delivery technology and a clinical stage investigational immunotherapy. The Company’s three FDA-cleared devices use its proprietary Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ (PEDD) approach to deliver a range of therapeutics: the TriNav® Infusion System and TriNav Infusion System LV for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors. The PEDD technology is a novel delivery approach designed to address the anatomic limitations of arterial infusion for the pancreas. The PEDD approach modulates pressure and flow in a manner that delivers more therapeutic to the tumor and is designed to reduce undesired delivery to normal tissue, bringing the potential to improve patient outcomes. Nelitolimod, the Company’s investigational immunotherapeutic candidate, is designed to improve patient outcomes by treating the immunosuppressive environment created by many tumors and which can make current immunotherapies ineffective in the liver and pancreas. Patient data generated during Pressure-Enabled Regional Immuno-Oncology™ (PERIO) clinical trials support the hypothesis that nelitolimod delivered via the PEDD technology may have favorable immune effects within the liver and systemically. The target for nelitolimod, TLR9, is expressed across cancer types and the mechanical barriers addressed by the PEDD technology are commonly present as well. The Company is in the final stages of data completion for a number of phase 1 clinical trials and will begin exploring partnership opportunities for development.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits and potential benefits of the Company’s PEDD drug delivery technology, TriNav® system and nelitolimod investigational immunotherapy, and the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. Risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward‐looking statements include risks associated with clinical development and regulatory approval of drug delivery and pharmaceutical product candidates, including that future clinical results may not be consistent with patient data generated during the Company’s clinical trials, the cost and timing of all development activities and clinical trials, unexpected safety and efficacy data observed during clinical studies, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Risk Factors.” All forward‐looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made except as required by law.

For Media Inquiries:

Jeremy Feffer, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

917.749.1494

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com



For Investor Inquiries:

David Patience

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@trisaluslifesci.com