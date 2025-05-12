TriSalus Life Sciences to Host First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday May 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLSI) (the “Company”), an oncology focused medical technology business seeking to transform outcomes for patients with solid tumors by integrating its innovative delivery technology with standard-of-care therapies, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday May 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM eastern time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. A press release detailing the results will be issued prior to the call.

Parties interested in participating by phone should register using this online form. After registering for the webcast, dial-in details will be provided in an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the conference phone number along with a personal pin. The event will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of TriSalus’ website. A replay will also be available on the website following the event.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences® is an oncology company integrating novel delivery technology with immunotherapy to transform treatment for patients with liver and pancreatic tumors. The Company’s platform includes devices that utilize a proprietary drug delivery technology and a clinical stage investigational immunotherapy. The Company’s two FDA-cleared devices use its proprietary Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ (PEDD) approach to deliver a range of therapeutics: the TriNav® Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors. The PEDD technology is a novel delivery approach designed to address the anatomic limitations of arterial infusion for the pancreas. The PEDD approach modulates pressure and flow in a manner that delivers more therapeutic to the tumor and is designed to reduce undesired delivery to normal tissue, bringing the potential to improve patient outcomes. Nelitolimod, the Company’s investigational immunotherapeutic candidate, is designed to improve patient outcomes by treating the immunosuppressive environment created by many tumors and which can make current immunotherapies ineffective in the liver and pancreas. Patient data generated during Pressure-Enabled Regional Immuno-Oncology™ (PERIO) clinical trials support the hypothesis that nelitolimod delivered via the PEDD technology may have favorable immune effects within the liver and systemically. The target for nelitolimod, TLR9, is expressed across cancer types and the mechanical barriers addressed by the PEDD technology are commonly present as well. The Company is in the final stages of data completion for a number of phase 1 clinical trials and will begin exploring partnership opportunities for development.

