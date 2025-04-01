Tris Pharma to Present New Data at AAPM PainConnect Annual Meeting and Showcase Potential of Cebranopadol, a First-in-Class Investigational Dual-NMR Agonist for the Treatment of Pain

– Tris Pharma will highlight new data demonstrating the burden of acute pain in the United States, including the impact of treatment gaps on patients and resulting financial burden –

– Tris Pharma to host symposium on dual-NMR agonists, a promising new first-in-class analgesic with a novel mechanism of action in treating pain, featuring leading industry researchers –

– Tris Pharma will participate in pre-conference roundtable event on post-surgical pain management with the American Chronic Pain Association (ACPA) –

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tris Pharma, Inc. (Tris), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will have multiple presentations during the upcoming American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) 2025 PainConnect annual meeting, taking place April 3-6, 2025, in Austin, Texas.





The accepted poster presentation will highlight new data demonstrating the burden of acute pain. Tris Pharma will also host a symposium featuring a series of presentations focused on dual-NMR agonism, a promising new mechanism of action in treating pain, and its potential to treat moderate-to-severe pain as effectively as opioids and with significantly lower risks of abuse, addiction and overdose. Prior to the conference, Tris Pharma will participate in a roundtable event with the American Chronic Pain Association (ACPA) titled, “Bridging Perspectives: A Comprehensive Roundtable on Post-Surgical Pain Management.”

“As we work to bring cebranopadol to patients who suffer from moderate-to-severe pain, we are committed to working closely with clinicians and patients to fully realize the potential of dual-NMR agonists to dramatically change how we treat pain,” said Ketan Mehta, founder and CEO at Tris Pharma. “We also need to understand the burden of acute pain when not appropriately or effectively treated. The data we are presenting underscore existing treatment gaps in acute pain and highlight that patients and providers are having to choose between the undertreatment of pain or use of opioids, both of which carry significant risks. These findings will provide valuable insights to the pain community on the importance of treating acute pain while underscoring the critical unmet medical need that cebranopadol can address.”

Symposium Highlighting Novel Pain Mechanism

Tris Pharma will host a symposium featuring a series of presentations focused on dual-NMR agonism, a promising new mechanism of action in treating pain, and its potential to treat moderate-to-severe pain as effectively as opioids with significantly lower risks of abuse, addiction and overdose. The symposium will be presented as part of the congress by leading scientists with extensive experience in the research and development of novel pain therapies.

Details of the Dual-NMR Agonist Symposium

Symposium: Break the Mold in Pain Biology: The Promise of a New Mechanism that May Overcome the Shortfalls of Current Moderate to Severe Pain Medications

Break the Mold in Pain Biology: The Promise of a New Mechanism that May Overcome the Shortfalls of Current Moderate to Severe Pain Medications Presenters: Lawrence Toll, Ph.D., Florida Atlantic University; Jeffrey Gudin, M.D., University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Lawrence Toll, Ph.D., Florida Atlantic University; Jeffrey Gudin, M.D., University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Location: Salon F, Fourth Floor

Salon F, Fourth Floor Date and Time: April 3, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. CT

Roundtable Event with the ACPA

Prior to the conference, Tris Pharma will participate in a roundtable event with the ACPA titled, “Bridging Perspectives: A Comprehensive Roundtable on Post-Surgical Pain Management,” that will bring together researchers, clinicians and patients for a discussion of the latest research on the challenges of treating post-surgical pain, best practices and promising new therapies in development.

Tris Booth Details

At PainConnect, Tris Pharma will be present at Booth Spot D where company executives will be available to provide additional information about results presented at the congress.

About Acute Pain

Acute pain affects millions of patients each year and is caused by injury, surgery, illness, trauma, burns or painful medical procedures, which can last up to three months, and typically resolves once the underlying cause is treated or healed. Moderate-to-severe acute pain can often only be effectively treated with opioid analgesics such as oxycodone, especially following joint replacements and other orthopedic procedures, invasive surgeries, and major traumas and burns.

About Cebranopadol (TRN-228)

Cebranopadol is a first-in-class investigational therapy that targets two key receptors, the nociceptin/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) and µ-opioid peptide (MOP) receptors (a dual-NMR agonist), for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain, as well as opioid use disorder (OUD). These receptors are partially homologous to each other and they play both complementary and distinct roles to modulate pain biology pathways. Studied in over 33 clinical trials in more than 2,200 patients, cebranopadol’s profile has been well characterized in pain management studies. It has demonstrated positive clinical results in acute pain, chronic pain and diabetic neuropathic pain with a favorable safety profile. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to cebranopadol for chronic low back pain, and if approved, it could become the first dual-NMR pain-relief therapy with the demonstrated ability to provide efficacy equivalent to opioids with less potential for misuse or risk of physical dependence, addiction or overdose.

Cebranopadol’s novel mechanism of action has potential in treating patients with substance use disorders (SUDs). Tris plans to continue to evaluate cebranopadol’s potential to help patients break the cycle of opioid addiction. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has awarded Tris a five-year grant of up to $16.6 million to study cebranopadol’s potential to treat OUDs and SUDs.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a privately held, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that is applying its drug development capabilities and proprietary technologies to transform the treatment of ADHD, pain, addiction and disorders of the central nervous system. Tris is an established commercial organization with a robust portfolio of best-in-class ADHD products and a promising pipeline of differentiated, near-term drug candidates. More information is available at www.trispharma.com and on LinkedIn @TrisPharma.

