Tris Pharma Appoints Jim Potenziano, Ph.D. as Chief Science and Development Officer

This Role Reflects the Company’s Commitment to Integrated Innovation Across Central Nervous System Disorders.

Appointment Comes as Tris Prepares to Submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for Cebranopadol in Moderate-to-Severe Acute Pain

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tris Pharma, Inc. (Tris), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the promotion of Jim Potenziano, Ph.D to the position of Chief Science and Development Officer (CSDO). This strategic appointment underscores Tris’ continued evolution and its commitment to expanding its portfolio beyond ADHD into broader areas, including pain and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

This corporate update comes as Tris accelerates its growth and advances toward submitting a New Drug Application (NDA) for cebranopadol, an investigational first-in-class dual NOP/MOP receptor (dual-NMR) agonist for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. Potenziano is well positioned to serve as a unifying scientific and development leader, bringing together Tris’ strengths across proprietary technology platforms, product science, and clinical, regulatory, and medical strategies to support continued advancement of the Company’s broader pipeline.

“Jim is the ideal leader to bring together the full breadth of Tris’ capabilities,” said Ketan Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tris Pharma. “His deep understanding of our science, combined with his strategic vision and strong relationships across the medical community, professional organizations and governmental agencies will play a critical role in driving our next phase of growth. As we expand our pipeline with the goal of delivering care across the CNS, Jim will ensure Tris continues to deliver meaningful innovation for patients while enhancing our visibility among top scientific talent and potential partners.”

During his tenure at Tris, Potenziano has led the Medical Affairs function and has been instrumental in building the scientific foundation supporting the company’s marketed products and pipeline. He has played a key role in advancing and diversifying Tris’ portfolio, contributing significantly to its established ADHD franchise, broader CNS pipeline, and its emerging pain program. His leadership has been defined by a rigorous, collaborative approach that combines deep scientific inquiry with broad strategic thinking. In addition to his internal contributions, Potenziano has cultivated strong relationships with the medical community, professional organizations, and governmental agencies, strengthening Tris’ reputation as a trusted and innovative partner in addressing complex therapeutic challenges.

“Tris is entering an exciting period of growth and transformation,” said Jim Potenziano, Chief Science and Development Officer. “Our pipeline reflects the remarkable science and technology that defines this company. I’m honored to take on this role and to work alongside such a talented team as we advance innovative therapies that have the potential to make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives.”

As Tris continues to advance cebranopadol and its broader pipeline, the Company expects to further expand its scientific and development teams under Potenziano’s leadership, reflecting its ongoing investment in talent and innovation.

About Tris Pharma, Inc.

Tris Pharma, Inc. is a privately held, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical commercial-stage company that is applying drug development capabilities and proprietary technologies to transform the treatment of ADHD, pain, and disorders of the central nervous system into advanced, targeted drug delivery. Tris markets a portfolio of best-in-class ADHD products and is developing a robust pipeline of differentiated near-term drug candidates.

For more information, visit www.trispharma.com.

Contact:

Cheryl Patnick

Tris Pharma

732-823-4940

Media Contact:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

MHawtin@lifescicomms.com