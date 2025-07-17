TriHaz Solutions Opens New Clarksville, TN Facility to Expand Regulated Medical Waste Services Across Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – July 16, 2025 – TriHaz Solutions, a trusted provider of regulated medical waste management, is proud to announce the opening of a new operational facility at 909 Max Court, Clarksville, TN 37043. This expansion strengthens TriHaz’s ability to serve healthcare facilities, laboratories, and clinical operations throughout Tennessee with reliable and fully compliant medical waste disposal services.

The Clarksville facility is equipped to handle all categories of regulated waste, including biohazardous waste, sharps, and pharmaceutical waste, in accordance with all applicable OSHA, EPA, TDEC, and DOT regulations. This expansion is part of TriHaz’s broader commitment to improving access to safe, cost-effective waste management solutions for healthcare and research providers operating in both urban and rural parts of the state.

“Healthcare professionals across Tennessee deserve timely, dependable service when it comes to regulated waste,” said Kevin Webber, CEO of TriHaz Solutions. “Opening our Clarksville location allows us to respond faster, with more localized support, while upholding the highest standards of compliance and environmental responsibility.”

As healthcare delivery and outpatient services expand statewide, so does the need for properly managed medical waste streams. TriHaz Solutions helps ensure providers remain in full regulatory compliance, offering waste disposal, compliance training, documentation support, and secure transport, all backed by a team with deep expertise in the regulatory landscape.

The new facility in Clarksville will support a range of clients, including hospitals, clinics, dental practices, laboratories, and ambulatory care centers, while helping reduce turnaround times and logistics costs.

TriHaz Solutions is a leading provider of regulated waste management services across the Southeastern United States. Specializing in the collection, transport, and disposal of medical, pharmaceutical, and sharps waste, TriHaz partners with healthcare providers to deliver safe, sustainable, and fully compliant waste solutions. For more information, visit https://trihazsolutions.com.

