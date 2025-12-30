Tri-City Cardiology’s Ambulatory Surgical Center Surpasses 6,000 Procedures, Marking a Major Milestone in Outpatient Cardiovascular Care

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-City Cardiology's Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC), legally referred to as Tri-City Surgical Centers, has achieved a major milestone, surpassing 6,000 completed procedures since opening—an accomplishment that underscores the organization's commitment delivering high-quality, patient-centered cardiovascular care in an outpatient setting.

Designed to expand access to advanced cardiovascular and vascular procedures, the Tri-City Cardiology ASC has quickly become a trusted destination for patients and referring providers alike. Reaching the 6,000-procedure mark reflects the sustained growth and confidence placed in the ASC's experienced physicians, nurses, and clinical teams.

"Each procedure represents a patient who trusted us with their care," said Bruce Stec, ASC administrator at Tri-City Cardiology. "Delivering more than 6,000 procedures in an outpatient environment speaks to the strength of our team, the sophistication of our facility, and our commitment to cardiovascular treatment."

The ASC offers a comprehensive range of cardiovascular and vascular services, including diagnostic angiography, interventional cardiology procedures, electrophysiology services, venous interventions, and outpatient therapies. By providing these services outside the traditional hospital setting, the facility delivers a more streamlined patient experience, often resulting in shorter wait times, reduced costs, and a comfortable, efficient recovery process.

A defining advantage of the ASC model is its ability to pair state-of-the-art technology with highly personalized care. Equipped with advanced imaging, monitoring, and procedural systems, the facility enables physicians to deliver hospital-level care within a focused outpatient environment. This approach has allowed Tri-City Cardiology to meet rising patient demand while maintaining rigorous standards for safety and clinical outcomes.

"Our ASC allows us to focus exclusively on cardiovascular care," said Jaskamal Kahlon, MD, interventional cardiologist at Tri-City Cardiology. "That specialization, combined with a highly trained clinical team, enables us to perform procedures efficiently while keeping patient comfort at the forefront of everything we do."

Beyond procedural excellence, the ASC operates as an integrated extension of the broader Tri-City Cardiology network. Seamless collaboration among care teams ensures continuity at all stages and patients benefit from clear communication, coordinated follow-up, and a comprehensive cardiovascular care ecosystem.

Reaching the 6,000-procedure milestone also reflects Tri-City Cardiology's long-term vision for innovation and growth. As healthcare continues its shift toward outpatient care models, the ASC plays a vital role in meeting community needs while adapting to advances in cardiovascular medicine. The organization remains focused on evaluating new technologies, procedures, and care pathways that can be safely and effectively delivered in an outpatient setting.

"Our goal has always been to evolve with medicine while staying grounded in compassionate, patient-first care," Stec added. "This milestone energizes us to continue investing in our people, our technology, and our processes so we can serve even more patients in the years ahead."

Looking forward, Tri-City Cardiology plans to build on this momentum by expanding service offerings, enhancing patient education, and strengthening partnerships with referring providers throughout the region. For more information, visit tricitycardiology.com.

Tri-City Cardiology is a leading cardiovascular practice serving communities across Arizona, providing comprehensive heart, vascular, and vein care. With a team of board-certified physicians and advanced practice providers, Tri-City Cardiology combines clinical excellence, advanced technology, and a patient-first philosophy to deliver outstanding outcomes across every stage of cardiovascular care.

