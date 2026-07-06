Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering of up to $1 Million Convertible Debentures

About Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (CSE: AITT) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce a private placement (the "") of convertible debentures (each, a "") for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.The Offering consists of the issuance of convertible debentures of the Company (the "") bearing interest at a rate of 12% per annum and maturing one year from the date of issuance. At the sole option of the holder, the principal amount of the Debentures and accrued interest thereon may be converted into common shares in the capital of the Company at a conversion price of $0.10 per share, subject to certain adjustments as provided for in the certificates representing the Debentures.The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes and for investments in its portfolio companies or new opportunities.The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are being offered to purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Offering, which will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (""). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.All securities proposed to be issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "") or an U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (CSE: AITT) is a forward-thinking investment issuer focused on supporting transformative ventures in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and next-generation cybersecurity poised to reshape legacy industries.For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ () or contact the Company through its website atPer: "Thomas English"Thomas EnglishInterim CEO & DirectorFor further information, please contact:Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp.Tom English, Interim CEO. Phone: 416.918.9284The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit