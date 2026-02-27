SUBSCRIBE
Treace Medical Concepts Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

February 27, 2026 | 
PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. ("Treace" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025.

Recent Highlights

  • Generated revenue of $62.5 million in fourth quarter 2025 and revenue of $212.7 million for the full-year 2025, an increase of 2% compared to the prior year.
  • Reported fourth quarter 2025 net loss of $(9.4) million and adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million in the fourth quarter 2025. Reported full-year 2025 net loss of $(59.0) million compared to a full-year net loss of $(55.7) million in 2024, reduced adjusted EBITDA loss by 64% to $(3.9) million in the full-year 2025 compared to $(11.0) million in the same period in 2024.
  • Reduced cash usage by 46% to $27.3 million in full year 2025 compared to $50.5 million in full year 2024.
  • Increased net new active surgeons by 202 for full-year 2025 and ended the year with 3,337 active surgeons, a 6% increase compared to the prior year and 33% of the estimated 10,000 U.S. surgeons performing bunion surgery.
  • Broadened global patent portfolio now totaling 135 granted patents in addition to 199 pending patent applications.

“During the fourth quarter, we improved upon the mid-single digit case volume growth that we experienced in the third quarter. This was driven by increasing demand for our comprehensive suite of 3D bunion correction systems by our growing base of over 3,300 surgeon customers,” said John T. Treace, CEO and Chairman of Treace. “In 2026, we expect our expanded bunion portfolio and forthcoming product launches to deliver continued market share gains and restore topline growth in the back half of the year.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $62.5 million, representing a decrease of 9% compared to $68.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the shift in product sales toward lower priced bunion kits.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $50.4 million compared to $55.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 80.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 80.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses were $56.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 1% compared to total operating expenses of $55.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter 2025 net loss was $(9.4) million, or $(0.15) per share, compared to $(0.5) million, or $(0.01) per share, for the same period in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $11.1 million for the same period in 2024.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the full-year 2025 was $212.7 million, representing an increase of 2% compared to $209.4 million in 2024.

Gross profit for the full-year 2025 was $169.8 million compared to a gross profit of $168.3 million in 2024. Gross margin totaled 79.8% in 2025, compared to 80.4% in 2024.

Total operating expenses were $223.9 million in 2025, compared to total operating expenses of $224.0 million in 2024.

Full-year 2025 net loss was $(59.0) million, or $(0.93) per share, compared to $(55.7) million, or $(0.90) per share, for the same period in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(3.9) million in 2025, compared to a loss of $(11.0) million in 2024. See below for additional information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information referenced herein.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $48.4 million as of December 31, 2025. The Company’s new credit facility provides an additional $115 million of liquidity subject to certain conditions. The Company used $27.3 million of cash for the full year 2025, compared to $50.5 million in 2024, representing a decrease of 46%.

2026 Financial Outlook

The Company is initiating full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $200 million to $212 million representing a decline of 6% to 0% compared to full-year 2025.

The Company expects a loss in Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4.0 million to $6.0 million for full year 2026, as compared to a loss of $3.9 million in the full-year 2025.*

The Company expects a reduction in cash usage of approximately 50% for full-year 2026 as compared to the full year 2025.

The Company’s full-year 2026 guidance reflects continued case volume growth, offset by previously disclosed headwinds from demand driven product and price mix shift within Treace’s expanded bunion portfolio.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Treace will host a conference call today, February 27, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call and ask questions. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.treace.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release presents Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net loss before depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, interest expense, taxes, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, customer credit loss, litigation costs, and debt extinguishment loss. Non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA are presented in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and trends, as well as for making planning decisions. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in the Company’s business that may otherwise be masked by the effect of the income and expenses and other items that it excludes in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, the Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by the Company’s management in their financial and operational decision-making. The Company also presents this non-GAAP financial measure because it believes investors, analysts and rating agencies consider it to be a useful metric in measuring the Company’s performance against other companies and its ability to meet its debt service obligations.

There are limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may exclude significant income and expenses required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company’s financial statements, and may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is presented below.

*A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made during the Company’s earnings call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s: 2026 full-year guidance; anticipated liquidity; 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance; expected 2026 cash usage decrease; anticipated restoration of revenue growth in the back half of the year; expected increase in product adoptions; continued execution of strategic initiatives; anticipated market position, growth rates and profitability improvement; ability to effectively respond to and mitigate the impact of challenges in the current market environment, including in response to increased competition, evolving surgeon and patient preferences for minimally invasive bunion solutions, changes in tariff and trade policies, protracted government shutdowns, lower patient demand for elective bunion surgery due to macroeconomic uncertainty or soft consumer sentiment; anticipated future product launches and the timing of such product launches; ability to increase procedure volumes, expand surgeon relationships and utilization rate, and increase procedure penetration and market share; sufficiency of its balance sheet to continue executing strategic and growth initiatives for the foreseeable future; anticipated expansion of clinical evidence; ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, including through its patent infringement and unfair competition suits; success in defending against securities class actions and infringement of its intellectual property by third parties, including its competitors; expected seasonality; ability to leverage investments in its commercial organization and control costs in its organizational structure, the amount and timing of orders for our products from stocking distributors and other customers; and anticipated pace of growth in the foot and ankle market. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Treace’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise. The Company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2025, are not necessarily indicative of its operating results for any future periods.

Internet Posting of Information

Treace routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.treace.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Treace website regularly for important information about Treace.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty®3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of surgeons and bunion patients, Treace offers its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, two systems for minimally invasive osteotomy procedures, namely the Nanoplasty® 3D Minimally Invasive Bunion Correction System and the Percuplasty™ Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System, and the SpeedMTP® System. Treace continues to expand its footprint in the marketplace by extending its SpeedPlate® rapid compression implant platform to new applications, as well as providing surgeons with advanced digital solutions with its IntelliGuide® patient specific, pre-op planning and cut guide technology. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts
Mark L. Hair
Chief Financial Officer
mhair@treace.net
(904) 373-5940

Investors:
Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
IR@treace.net

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue $62,519  $68,708  $212,690  $209,357 
Cost of goods sold  12,118   13,231   42,938   41,093 
Gross profit  50,401   55,477   169,752   168,264 
Operating expenses            
Sales and marketing  37,253   36,859   140,880   147,643 
Research and development  4,542   5,210   20,282   20,589 
General and administrative  14,528   13,612   62,744   55,720 
Total operating expenses  56,323   55,681   223,906   223,952 
Loss from operations  (5,922)  (204)  (54,154)  (55,688)
Interest income  527   899   2,777   4,877 
Interest expense  (1,350)  (1,314)  (5,320)  (5,256)
Debt extinguishment loss  (2,737)     (2,737)   
Other income, net  88   118   432   324 
Other non-operating income (expense), net  (3,472)  (297)  (4,848)  (55)
Net loss $(9,394) $(501) $(59,002) $(55,743)
             
Other comprehensive income (loss)            
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities $(11) $(94) $(25) $(66)
Comprehensive loss $(9,405) $(595) $(59,027) $(55,809)
             
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.15) $(0.01) $(0.93) $(0.90)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted  63,860,088   62,340,603   63,269,003   62,112,037 


Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $10,708  $11,350 
Marketable securities, short-term  37,659   64,327 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,824 and $1,326 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  42,155   40,803 
Inventories  36,031   39,255 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  5,501   5,667 
Total current assets  132,054   161,402 
Property and equipment, net  29,752   25,953 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,375 and $1,425 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  7,125   8,075 
Goodwill  12,815   12,815 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  7,614   8,442 
Other non-current assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $69 and $69 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  1,221   407 
Total assets $190,581  $217,094 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $6,726  $10,522 
Accrued liabilities  5,784   7,197 
Accrued commissions  9,365   10,121 
Accrued compensation  6,331   6,575 
Other liabilities  2,429   510 
Total current liabilities  30,635   34,925 
Long-term debt, net  55,583   53,306 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  13,982   15,934 
Other long-term liabilities  3,049   37 
Total liabilities  103,249   104,202 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)      
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 0 shares issued as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024      
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 64,029,378 and 62,385,101 shares issued as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  64  62 
Additional paid-in capital  337,371   303,004 
Accumulated deficit  (248,992)  (189,990)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  72   97 
Treasury stock, at cost; 165,513 and 23,391 shares as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  (1,183)  (281)
Total stockholders’ equity  87,332   112,892 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $190,581  $217,094 


Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 
  
  Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $(59,002) $(55,743)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities		      
Depreciation and amortization expense  10,623   8,419 
Provision for allowance for credit losses  834   2,947 
Share-based compensation expense  33,823   30,603 
Non-cash lease expense  2,222   2,349 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  292   298 
Debt extinguishment loss  2,737    
Amortization (accretion) of premium (discount) on marketable securities, net  (123)  (1,145)
Other, net  1,208   538 
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions      
Accounts receivable  (2,090)  (5,687)
Inventory  3,224   (10,010)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  166   2,186 
Other non-current assets  (503)  (330)
Operating lease liabilities  (3,207)  (2,473)
Accounts payable  (3,796)  (1,313)
Accrued liabilities  (2,413)  (7,903)
Other, net  35   97 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (15,970)  (37,167)
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities  (40,571)  (71,579)
Sales and maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities  67,339   118,547 
Purchases of property and equipment  (13,517)  (11,593)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  13,251   35,375 
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from interest bearing term debt  59,310    
Proceeds from insurance premium financing  1,553    
Debt issuance costs  (1,199)   
Payments on interest bearing term and revolving debt  (56,315)   
Payments on insurance premium financing  (916)   
Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options  546   428 
Taxes from withheld shares  (902)  (268)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  2,077   160 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  (642)  (1,632)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  11,350   12,982 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $10,708  $11,350 
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information      
Cash paid for interest $4,997  $4,955 
Operating lease right-of-use asset and lease liability adjustment due to lease incentive $  $8 
Noncash investing activities      
Unrealized (gains) losses, net on marketable securities $25  $66 
Noncash financing activities      
Legal cost financing $1,108  $ 

                                                                                


Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net loss$(9,394) $(501) $(59,002) $(55,743)
Adjustments:           
Interest income (527)  (899)  (2,777)  (4,877)
Interest expense 1,350   1,314   5,320   5,256 
Taxes           
Depreciation & Amortization 2,808   2,237   10,623   8,419 
EBITDA$(5,763) $2,151  $(45,836) $(46,945)
Share-based compensation expense 7,555   8,555   33,823   30,603 
Acquisition-related costs          1,873 
Restructuring costs1 352      1,529   964 
Customer credit loss2          2,147 
Litigation costs3 1,304   399   3,852   399 
Debt extinguishment loss 2,737      2,737    
Adjusted EBITDA$6,185  $11,105  $(3,895) $(10,959)

1 Restructuring charges primarily relate to severance payments and other post-employment benefits from a restructuring in the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2025.
2 Customer credit loss consists of the write-off of accounts receivable due from a customer that filed for bankruptcy during the second quarter of 2024.
3 Litigation costs relate to patent infringement lawsuits.


Florida Earnings
