SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Treace Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 10, 2025 | 
2 min read

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities, today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

  • The UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 10, 2025, with a fireside chat at 11:45 am ET; and
  • The Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 11, 2025

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s investors relations website at https://investors.treace.com/.

Internet Posting of Information
Treace routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.treace.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Treace website regularly for important information about Treace.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion surgeons and address the four classes of bunions, Treace introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, the SpeedMTP™ Rapid Compression Implant for addressing bunions through big toe joint fusions, and two systems for minimally invasive osteotomy surgeries: the Nanoplasty™ 3D Minimally Invasive Bunion Correction System and the Percuplasty™ Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System. Treace continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate® Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty®, Adductoplasty® and SpeedMTP™ procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

To learn more about Treace, connect with us on LinkedIn, XFacebook and Instagram.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts
Mark L. Hair
Chief Financial Officer
mhair@treace.net 
(904) 373-5940

Investors:
Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
IR@treace.net 


Florida Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of female scientist using microscope
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Oncology
October 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves