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Press Releases

Travere Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TVTX--Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTX) today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Guggenheim Global Healthcare Conference
Presenting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Presenting on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 3:20 p.m. ET

UBS Global Biopharma Conference
Presenting on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. GMT

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Presenting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. GMT

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-and-presentations. Replays will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.


Contacts

Investors:
888-969-7879
ir@travere.com

Media:
888-969-7879
mediarelations@travere.com

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