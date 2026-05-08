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Travere Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 7, 2026

May 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTX) today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference
Presenting on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 5:20 p.m. ET (2:20 p.m. PT)

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Presenting on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 8:45 a.m. ET

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026
Presenting on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-and-presentations. Replays will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.


Contacts

Investors:
888-969-7879
ir@travere.com

Media:
888-969-7879
mediarelations@travere.com

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