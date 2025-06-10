Travere Therapeutics Launches “Play It Forward” Campaign to Celebrate the FSGS Community on Inaugural Awareness Day

Grammy-winning producer and platinum recording artist joins forces with patient advocate and singer-songwriter to transform the invisible struggle of FSGS into a creative movement

New campaign aims to unite the FSGS community and inspire patients and caregivers to share their journeys

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TVTX--Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced the launch of a new awareness campaign, “Play It Forward,” to bring hope and encouragement to the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) community. FSGS is a rare kidney disease (RKD) affecting children and adults and a leading cause of kidney failure.

Launching on the first-ever FSGS Awareness Day, the campaign features a powerful anthem, written and produced by Grammy-winning musician Brian Kennedy and singer-songwriter, David Rush, both living with FSGS. The song celebrates the strength of the FSGS community coming together. The musicians invite the FSGS community to use the soundtrack to post their own creative and artistic expressions on social media, showcasing the unique talents of the community and the stories of individuals who are thriving beyond the limits of FSGS.

"When I received my FSGS diagnosis, it felt like the volume of my life was suddenly turned down. My studio became my sanctuary," said Brian Kennedy, a multi-Grammy-winning producer, songwriter, and pianist. "I'm proud to play it forward with music that helps others hear their own strength. Together, we're translating the invisible struggle of FSGS into creative expressions that everyone can witness, creating a soundtrack for solidarity."

"Every FSGS story has the power to make a meaningful difference in someone else's life," said David Rush, singer, songwriter, motivational speaker, FSGS advocate, and patient. "While living with FSGS may try to dim my light, my music replenishes my spirit – that's how I play it forward for others fighting FSGS. This campaign provides a platform for patients and their loved ones to share experiences that offer hope, guidance, and inspiration to others facing similar challenges."

The campaign launch also features a hero video featuring Kennedy and Rush discussing their FSGS journeys and documenting the creation of their anthem. By uniting with the FSGS community, the two artists turn isolation into connection, using their shared experiences to inspire and empower others living with FSGS.

"On FSGS Awareness Day and every day, we know that obstacles impede every step of the patient journey -- from diagnostic hurdles to an often-aggressive progression to kidney failure,” said Jula Inrig, M.D., chief medical officer at Travere Therapeutics. “We are proud to support the FSGS community in amplifying individual expressions of life and courage, and we're committed to transforming the challenges of FSGS into pathways of hope and healing."

To follow or participate in the campaign, search #PlayitForwardFSGS. Learn more at RKDandMe.com/PlayItForwardFSGS.

About FSGS

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a rare proteinuric kidney disorder in children and adults that is estimated to affect more than 40,000 patients in the U.S., with similar prevalence in Europe. The disorder is defined by progressive scarring of the kidneys and often leads to kidney failure. FSGS is characterized by proteinuria, in which protein leaks into the urine due to a breakdown of the normal filtration mechanism in the kidney. Once in the urine, protein is toxic to other parts of the kidney, especially the tubules, and is believed to contribute to further disease progression. Other common symptoms include swelling in parts of the body, known as edema, as well as low blood albumin levels, abnormal lipid profiles and hypertension. There are currently no FDA-approved pharmacologic therapies for FSGS.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

