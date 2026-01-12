TransMedics Announces New Global Headquarters and Expansion at Assembly Innovation Park in Somerville, Massachusetts

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a global leader in organ transplant technologies and services, today announced the signing of a long-term lease for its new global headquarters at Assembly Innovation Park in Somerville, as well as the acquisition of the adjacent land parcel to create an integrated TransMedics campus environment. This strategic expansion reflects the company's commitment to accelerating the next wave of transplant innovations, growth, and the transformation of global organ transplant therapy.

The new headquarters will support TransMedics' operational expansion, bringing together corporate, research, development, and advanced manufacturing capabilities in a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility. TransMedics plans to relocate on or before January 2028. The move is expected to significantly enhance the company's ability to attract and retain top talent to fuel scaling the organization globally.

"This new global headquarter is a critical milestone for our mid- and long-term growth initiatives. It validates our commitment to creating a world-class environment to attract and retain the best talent to help us execute our vision to transform transplant medicine globally," said Waleed Hassanein, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "Establishing our new global headquarters at Assembly Innovation Park, places TransMedics at the center of the Greater Boston life sciences ecosystem, in close proximity to leading academic institutions, clinical transplant centers, and a deep pool of scientific, engineering, and operational talent. We are grateful for the collaboration and supportive efforts of Governor Healey, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, the City of Somerville and their teams."

TransMedics' expansion advances the Healey-Driscoll Administration's strategy to strengthen Massachusetts' leadership in life sciences innovation. Through the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), the Commonwealth proposes a performance-based incentive package designed to support TransMedics' continued growth while creating high-quality jobs for Massachusetts residents. The proposed package includes tax incentives of up to $30,000 per net new, permanent, full-time job created between 2026 and 2031, with a total potential value of up to $18 million tied to the creation of as many as 600 new jobs. In addition, MLSC has proposed complementary workforce development and equipment investments to help ensure TransMedics can scale its operations and talent base in Massachusetts.

"Massachusetts is a global leader in life sciences because of the investments we make in lifesaving, innovative companies like TransMedics. Their expansion into Somerville is a powerful example of how cutting-edge medical innovation and economic growth go hand in hand," said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. "By creating more jobs, they're powering the future of our state's economy, and their revolutionary technology is exactly the kind of leadership Massachusetts is known for. We're thrilled to support their expansion and look forward to the work ahead."

"Companies like TransMedics reflect our commitment to growing a strong, competitive life sciences ecosystem in Massachusetts that delivers real impact for patients and communities," said Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. "By making smart investments that further this important industry, we're helping innovative companies scale in Massachusetts and strengthening our competitive edge while creating good-paying jobs."

The City of Somerville, Mass., also helped catalyze TransMedics' move with a creative funding package, Tax Increment Financing ("TIF"), providing up to $18M in tax relief over ten years while creating a projected $75M in new local tax revenues for the city over the same period.

"As a world-leading MedTech company, TransMedics will fit right in here in Somerville with our growing life science hub," said Somerville Mayor Jake Wilson. "This is a win for transplant patients, the Commonwealth, the company, and Somerville residents. Not only can Somerville offer room for TransMedics to grow their lifesaving services, but the new tax revenues and an influx of good jobs will open doors for our residents and region across a wide range of career paths from manufacturing to research. We look forward to facilitating TransMedics growth, expansion, and a strong community partnership."

BioMed Realty, the largest privately-owned operator of real estate for the life science and technology industries and whose purpose is to deliver mission-critical infrastructure that enables innovators like TransMedics to focus on advancing technology to improve human health, developed Assembly Innovation Park with an exceptional amenity package, large floor plates, and an ability to accommodate robust programming requirements.

Bill Kane, BioMed Realty's President, East Coast and U.K. Markets said, "We are proud to welcome TransMedics to Assembly Innovation Park and to support the company as it enters this next phase of growth. The campus was designed to provide flexibility and operational resilience that companies like TransMedics need to accelerate innovation and change lives."

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

