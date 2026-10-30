Transformative Biotech Joins HudsonAlpha’s Primer Lab

Boulder-based molecular diagnostics company gains laboratory space and access to shared equipment to advance its patented direct-to-PCR technologies for infectious disease testing.

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformative Biotech, LLC (T-Bio), a molecular diagnostics company focused on direct-to-PCR testing, announced it has been granted residency in the Primer Lab startup incubator at HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, Alabama. The company has established its R&D operations there, complementing its Boulder headquarters.

"Joining HudsonAlpha's Primer Lab gives us access to the molecular and general lab equipment we need in a very capital-efficient way. This will help us advance DirectAmp™ and generate the data needed to support lab and commercial partnerships and sales," said Kevin Kraus, CEO of T-Bio. "With our EVP of R&D, Dr. Mark Kelleher, based in Huntsville, it's a natural fit as we work to bring simpler, faster molecular testing to market."

The Primer Lab is HudsonAlpha's startup incubator for early-stage life-science companies, funded through Innovate Alabama. It offers more than 4,000 square feet of shared lab and office space in the Paul Propst Center on HudsonAlpha's Huntsville campus, along with mentorship and support with grant applications and investor connections. HudsonAlpha announced the opening of the Primer Lab on September 24, 2026.

"The Primer Lab gives us the infrastructure to accelerate our R&D and show the broad utility of DirectAmp™ across different sample types and molecular testing applications," said Dr. Kelleher. "Just as importantly, being part of the HudsonAlpha community gives us access to scientific expertise and opportunities for collaboration that will help us advance our direct-to-PCR platform and explore new applications for our technologies."

T-Bio is grateful to the HudsonAlpha Economic Development team for the opportunity to join the Primer Lab and looks forward to contributing to the campus community.

About Transformative Biotech

Transformative Biotech is a Boulder, Colorado, molecular diagnostics company that is transforming PCR testing for infectious diseases. Its patented DirectAmp™ direct-to-PCR technologies simplify testing by eliminating nucleic acid extraction and are designed to enable rapid, affordable, accessible diagnostic testing @ANYWHERE™. For more information, visit: transformative-bio.com.

About HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology

HudsonAlpha is where discovery meets purpose—using the power of DNA to improve lives and strengthen communities. As a nonprofit research institute headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, with a second location in Dothan, HudsonAlpha turns discoveries in genetics into real-world results for human health, agriculture, and education. On our campus, scientists, educators, and more than 45 biotech companies work side by side to move breakthroughs from the lab into everyday life, driving economic growth and creating a healthier, more sustainable future.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transformative-biotech-joins-hudsonalphas-primer-lab-302923406.html

SOURCE Transformative Biotech, LLC