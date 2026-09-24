Tortugas Neuroscience Announces Appointment of Ramzi Benamar as Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished Biopharma Executive Joins Tortugas to Help Lead Continued Growth

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tortugas Neuroscience (“Tortugas”), a clinical-stage biotech company developing medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the appointment of Ramzi Benamar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Benamar is a biotechnology executive with experience in capital formation, corporate strategy, M&A, operational scaling, and commercial launch preparation. He has participated in and led these activities across multiple life sciences companies.

“Ramzi brings meaningful capabilities and an understanding of the life sciences industry. He has had a documented and successful track record of helping biotechnology companies navigate important stages of growth,” said Jeff Jonas, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tortugas. “His perspective and expertise will be critical as we continue to advance our pipeline and execute on our long-term corporate and financial strategy.”

Launched in April 2026, Tortugas is advancing several product candidates selected for their differentiated pharmacology, as well as their clinical and translational data supporting efficient clinical development in large-market indications with well-defined development and regulatory pathways. The company has a clinical stage pipeline of four assets, featuring potential treatments for schizophrenia, tinnitus, focal epilepsy, reversible encephalopathies, and other CNS indications. These programs, in-licensed from Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. and Eisai Co., Ltd., are comprised of small molecule new chemical entities (NCEs) with differentiated mechanisms of action.

“Tortugas has assembled a differentiated, clinical-stage CNS pipeline and a leadership team with extensive experience developing successful new medicines in CNS,” said Mr. Benamar. “I am excited to join the company at this important stage and to help build the financial and corporate strategy needed to advance these promising programs.”

Benamar previously served as CFO of the clinical-stage biotech Bellus Health, where he helped lead the company through its $2.0 billion acquisition by GSK. Most recently, he was CFO of Apnimed, where he was focused on capital allocation and commercialization planning for the company. Previously, Benamar served as CFO at DBV Technologies and Elucida Oncology, in addition to holding senior leadership roles at major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies such as Spark Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, Shire, and Merck. Benamar holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Temple University as well as a master’s degree from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

About Tortugas Neuroscience

Tortugas Neuroscience is a clinical-stage CNS-focused biotech company dedicated to developing medicines that address diseases of the brain. With a strategic focus on clinically validated mechanisms of action with well-defined development and regulatory pathways, Tortugas Neuroscience is committed to creating therapies with meaningful impact for patients worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.tortugasneuro.com

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