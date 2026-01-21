Tivic CEO To Present at the Upcoming Emerging Growth’s January 2026 Virtual Conference

Presentation will Cover Recent Corporate Milestones Including Acceleration of Manufacturing Readiness for Entolimod™

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC), a late-stage immunotherapeutics company, today announced that its CEO will provide a corporate update focused on recent developments in its advancement of Entolimod ™ during the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on January 21 and 22, 2026

WHO: Jennifer Ernst, Chief Executive Officer

WHERE: January 22, 2026

WHEN: 4:10 - 4:20 Eastern Time

During the virtual conference update, Ms. Ernst will highlight recent company developments, including scale-up validation for Entolimod manufacturing and the vertical integration of Velocity Bioworks-a San Antonio-based contract development and manufacturing organization which provides the company with in-house manufacturing capability and new potential revenue streams. This strategic addition is expected to reduce production costs, eliminate outsourcing delays, and accelerate validation of current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) for Entolimod, demonstrated in recent scale-up.

Attendees are encouraged to attend and/or listen to the presentation. Please register for the event at the below link.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717095&tp_key=3c898db1bd&sti=tivc

If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on www.EmergingGrowth.com.

About Entolimod

Entolimod is a novel Toll-like Receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that triggers NF-kappaB pathway signaling, activating anti-apoptotic and cell protective mechanisms. Entolimod for Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) has been the subject of extensive trials under the FDA's Animal Rule and in animal models has demonstrated robust survival rates, enhanced gastrointestinal tract recovery, and improved hematopoiesis. To see the complete Tivic pipeline visit: https://tivichealth.com/pipeline/

About Tivic

Tivic is a late-stage immunotherapeutics company whose lead drug candidate, Entolimod to treat ARS, is in late-stage development. Entolimod is a TLR5 agonist that activates an innate immune pathway to prevent cell death in the bone marrow and epithelial tissues across systems impacted by radiation and age. The pipeline includes Entolimod to treat Neutropenia, and lymphocyte exhaustion, as well as Entolasta™, an immunologically optimized variant of Entolimod for chronic applications.

Tivic's wholly owned subsidiary, Velocity Bioworks, is a full-service CDMO based in San Antonio, Texas. Tivic also leverages Velocity Bioworks' manufacturing capabilities to advance its own drug pipeline with the expected benefits of lower costs, accelerated manufacturing outcomes and supply chain security. To learn more about Tivic, visit: https://tivichealth.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim, "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate, including as a result of the company's interactions with and guidance from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; the ability of the company to achieve the expected benefits from the acquisition of development and manufacturing assets within expected time frames or at all; changes to the company's relationship with its partners; failure to obtain FDA or similar clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA or similar regulations; the company's future development of its ncVNS treatment, Entolimod and Entolasta; changes to the company's business strategy; timing and success of clinical trials and study results; regulatory requirements and pathways for approval; the company's ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates in the future; changes in the markets and industries in which the company does business; consummation of any strategic transactions; the company's need for, and ability to secure when needed, additional working capital; the company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tariffs, inflation, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to the company, and other important factors, see Tivic Health's filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025, under the heading "Risk Factors", as well as the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Hanover International, Inc.

ir@tivichealth.com

Media Contact:

DJ Freyman

DJ@fastrackPR.com

SOURCE: Tivic Health Systems

