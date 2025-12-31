Tiger BioSciences Spotlights Major Clinical and Scientific Milestones Following Significant 2025 Research Investment

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger BioSciences highlights a series of major clinical and scientific achievements resulting from the company's expanded investment in evidence‑based research throughout 2025. This strategic focus has strengthened Tiger BioSciences' position as a market leader heading into 2026, with a portfolio increasingly defined by data, clinical validation, and scientific evidence.

In 2025, Tiger BioSciences supported and generated five peer‑reviewed retrospective clinical studies, two of which focused on the company's flagship product, completeFT. These studies reinforce the product's effectiveness in advanced wound management and further establish its role as a trusted solution for clinicians nationwide.

The company also advanced its commitment to high‑quality evidence through a prospective, randomized controlled trial (RCT) evaluating the usage of caregraFT for diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. Early findings from this ongoing RCT show promising clinical outcomes, emphasizing the potential of caregraFT as a next‑generation option for chronic wound care.

"We believe that meaningful clinical evidence is the foundation of long‑term innovation in wound care," said Garrett Grinsfelder, President, Tiger Wound Care. "Our 2025 research investments reflect our commitment to data and delivering products that clinicians can trust."

Looking ahead, Tiger BioSciences will expand its clinical research program with an RCT evaluating caregraFT's effectiveness in pressure ulcer care.

"With multiple peer-reviewed studies and manuscripts completed, and two active RCTs underway in 2026, Tiger Biosciences is uniquely positioned as a market leader with products backed by robust clinical and scientific data," said Mr. Grinsfelder. "We are proud of the progress made in 2025 and excited for the impact our research will have on patient care in the years ahead."

About Tiger BioSciences

Tiger BioSciences is a vertically integrated cell and tissue technology company involved in recovery, processing, technology development, research, and distribution of cellular, acellular, and matrix-like products. The company functions as a tissue recovery agency, processing innovator, and commercial partner to clinicians, committed to patients, providers, and donor families.

