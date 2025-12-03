Thryv Therapeutics Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Matt Killeen, PhD, as Chief Business Officer

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a series of novel serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) inhibitors for inherited cardiac arrhythmias, cardiometabolic diseases, and cardiomyopathies, today announced the appointment of Matt Killeen, PhD, as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

In this role, Dr. Killeen joins Thryv's senior leadership team and will be responsible for driving business development, strategic partnerships, corporate and portfolio strategy, and commercialization planning. His leadership will support and align the company's advancement of its cardiometabolic portfolio and expansion of its SGK1 inhibitor pipeline into novel therapeutic areas where SGK1 plays a significant role.

Dr. Killeen brings nearly two decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry spanning portfolio strategy, business development, commercial strategy, and R&D leadership in advancing first- or best-in-class therapies for cardiometabolic, rare/genetic, and CNS diseases. He founded the precision cardiology therapeutic area at BioMarin, serving as Head of Cardiovascular R&D, where he built an extensive portfolio of genetic therapies for inherited heart diseases through internal R&D and strategic partnerships. Earlier in his tenure at BioMarin, he led portfolio strategy initiatives for the company's pipeline and commercial portfolio.

Dr. Killeen later became the first Chief Scientific Officer of Renovacor, advancing its lead gene therapy for genetic cardiomyopathy, growing the pipeline, and helping drive its acquisition by Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Most recently, he served as President of TikkunLev Therapeutics, progressing a novel precision therapy for heart failure. Earlier, he supported three CNS product launches at Biogen and worked as a strategy consultant for global biopharma companies in the U.S. and Europe.

Across these roles, Dr. Killeen has been committed to discovering, developing, and delivering novel therapies that address the underlying biology of high unmet need diseases.

"I am thrilled to join Thryv Therapeutics at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Matt Killeen. "Thryv's innovative approach to targeting SGK1, a core disease node that drives serious cardiometabolic conditions has the potential to transform the lives of patients living with both genetic and acquired diseases. With a lead program entering late-stage clinical development and a robust pipeline, I look forward to working with Thryv's talented team to advance these important therapies to patients in need and to help redefine how these serious cardiometabolic diseases are treated."

"On behalf of Thryv Therapeutics, I'm thrilled to welcome Matt to our leadership team," said Paul F. Truex, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Thryv. "Matt brings an outstanding track record in strategic business development and operational leadership, and his impact will be pivotal as we accelerate the momentum of our SGK1 inhibitor program."

In January, Thryv will begin enrollment in its Phase 2/3 Wave II clinical study for people with Long QT Syndrome Type 2—the first therapeutic registrational study for Long QT Syndrome in a decade. Dr. Killeen's arrival comes at a pivotal moment for the company, as his scientific and strategic leadership in precision cardiology and cardiometabolic diseases will help guide Thryv's corporate development priorities, portfolio strategy, and next phase of growth.

Dr. Killeen earned his PhD in cardiac electrophysiology from the University of Cambridge and was awarded research fellowships at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. He has authored more than 25 scientific publications and is an elected Fellow of the Heart Rhythm Society, the American College of Cardiology, and the Royal Society of Biology.

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat genetic channelopathies, cardiometabolic diseases, and cardiomyopathies with potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1). For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

