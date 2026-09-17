Thirty Inspiring Middle School Scientists and Engineers Named Finalists in the 2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge

Representing 17 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, finalists will compete in Washington, D.C. for more than $100,000 in awards

Congratulations to the Thermo Fisher JIC Finalists Celebrating the top 30 finalists in the 2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge

Key Takeaways:

Society for Science named the 30 finalists in the 2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge (Thermo Fisher JIC), the nation’s premier middle school STEM research competition.

The finalists were selected from the Top 300 Junior Innovators, announced Sept. 2.

Finalists represent 17 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

Environmental & Earth Sciences is the most prevalent project category.

Finalists will advance to Thermo Fisher JIC Finals Week (Oct. 23–28) in Washington, D.C. where they will compete for more than $100,000 in awards, including the $25,000 Thermo Fisher Scientific ASCEND (Aspiring Scientists Cultivating Exciting New Discoveries) Award.





WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society for Science today announced the 30 finalists in the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge (Thermo Fisher JIC), the nation’s premier middle school science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) competition. A nationwide cohort of scientists, engineers and educators selected the 30 finalists from this year’s Top 300 Junior Innovators, announced earlier this month. The finalists will participate in Thermo Fisher JIC Finals Week (Oct. 23–28) in Washington, D.C. An esteemed panel of judges will evaluate their scientific research along with their communication, creativity and collaboration skills during team challenges.

The Thermo Fisher JIC, a program of Society for Science, aims to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators who will solve the grand challenges of the future. This year’s finalists are investigating questions across a variety of project areas, from how sea urchins affect kelp forest recovery and whether hydrogels could help reduce wildfire risk, to the effectiveness of an alternative treatment for traumatic brain injury and how the specificity of language can shape controversy on social media. That same problem-solving mindset shaped past winning projects, including a novel thermal-sensing fire detection system and a water filter made from waste materials and household items.

“Every year, our Thermo Fisher JIC finalists remind us of what’s possible when curiosity meets courage — even in middle school. This year’s Top 30 are already using science to tackle problems that matter to their communities and the world,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News. “I’m proud to welcome these 30 remarkable young scientists and engineers to Washington, D.C., this October.”

Thermo Fisher’s sponsorship of the Junior Innovators Challenge reflects its longstanding commitment to broadening access to STEM education. For decades, the company has invested in school-based and community STEM programs, and colleagues across the company volunteer thousands of hours each year to support education initiatives around the world.

“Reaching the Top 30 is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the creativity and determination these students bring to science,” said Karen Nelson, Chief Scientific Officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We hope they walk away from Finals Week more confident in their own ideas, inspired by their peers and motivated to examine the challenges they encounter in their daily lives through the lens of science.”

Thermo Fisher JIC finalist fast facts:

They represent 17 states, led by California, and Puerto Rico.

The most prevalent project category is Environmental & Earth Sciences, followed by Chemistry, Energy & Sustainability, Engineering and Microbiology.

Nearly two thirds of the finalists attend public school.





A full list of the finalists can be viewed here: https://www.societyforscience.org/jic/2026-finalists/

Thermo Fisher JIC reaches 60,000 students annually through the Society’s Affiliated Fair Network. Students in the top 10% of their local affiliated science fair are eligible to enter the Thermo Fisher JIC, the only national middle school STEM competition that leverages Society-affiliated science fairs as a critical component of the STEM talent pipeline. To find your local science fair, visit https://findafair.societyforscience.org/.

All finalists receive a $500 cash award and will participate in Thermo Fisher JIC Finals Week in Washington, D.C.; where they will compete for the following awards:

$25,000 Thermo Fisher Scientific ASCEND (Aspiring Scientists Cultivating Exciting New Discoveries) Award , presented to the student who demonstrates mastery of all STEM fields and exemplifies how research, innovation and teamwork come together to impact our everyday lives.



, presented to the student who demonstrates mastery of all STEM fields and exemplifies how research, innovation and teamwork come together to impact our everyday lives. $10,000 Broadcom Coding with Commitment® Award , presented to a finalist whose project and performance combine expert STEM knowledge and passion for helping or improving one’s community through computation/coding.



, presented to a finalist whose project and performance combine expert STEM knowledge and passion for helping or improving one’s community through computation/coding. $10,000 Citadel | Citadel Securities Innovation Award , presented to a finalist for utilizing data-driven decision making to create innovative solutions to problems.



, presented to a finalist for utilizing data-driven decision making to create innovative solutions to problems. $10,000 DoW STEM Talent Award , presented to a finalist who demonstrates excellence in science, technology, engineering or math, along with the leadership and technical skills necessary to excel in the 21 st -century STEM workforce.



, presented to a finalist who demonstrates excellence in science, technology, engineering or math, along with the leadership and technical skills necessary to excel in the 21 -century STEM workforce. $10,000 The Lemelson Foundation Award for Invention , awarded to a young inventor creating promising solutions to real-world problems.



, awarded to a young inventor creating promising solutions to real-world problems. First Place and Second Place Awards issued in each category of STEM ($3,500 and $2,500, respectively).



Team Award, which recognizes each member of the team that best demonstrates an ability to work together and solve problems through shared decision making, communication and scientific and engineering collaboration, with a $200 gift card to a science supply company.





Thermo Fisher JIC recognizes finalists’ schools with $1,000 each to use toward STEM activities.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge and its STEM Outreach programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Gayle Kansagor, Society for Science

703-489-1131, gkansagor@societyforscience.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/397c8c3c-51e1-4fd3-b939-fc4075b58b05