Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils an Integrated Platform to Advance Scalable Cell Therapy Manufacturing

New Gibco™ CTS™ DynaXS™ Single Use Bioreactor supports flexible, cGMP-ready cell expansion from process development to clinical production to support the development of cell therapies for cancer, autoimmune, and other treatments

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today introduced the Gibco™ CTS™ DynaXS™ Single Use Bioreactor, a purpose-built expansion platform designed to help cell therapy developers scale manufacturing with precise control, flexibility, and regulatory readiness.

As cell therapies move from early research into clinical development and commercialization, manufacturers face increasing pressure to transition from static culture systems to scalable, automation-ready platforms that can support consistent quality, cost control, and cGMP compliance. Developers must balance process flexibility with the operational demands of clinical manufacturing, often within limited facility space and tight development timelines.

At the same time, the cell therapy landscape continues to evolve beyond oncology into a broader range of indications, including autoimmune and other emerging areas. This shift is driving the development of new cell modalities and diverse manufacturing approaches. These emerging applications often require different process configurations and production scales, adding complexity to manufacturing strategies across all stages of development and commercialization.

The CTS DynaXS Single Use Bioreactor was designed specifically to address these evolving needs. The stirred-tank, single-use system supports cell expansion across development and early clinical volumes, offering a scalable platform from small process development batches to larger cGMP manufacturing runs.

“Cell therapy manufacturers are navigating a rapidly expanding pipeline and increasing regulatory expectations,” said Sara Henneman, vice president and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s cell culture and cell therapy business. “The CTS DynaXS bioreactor reflects our commitment to help deliver end-to-end, integrated solutions that enable customers to simplify scale-up, strengthen process control, and support the development of therapies intended for patient use.”

Integrated Within the CTS Cell Therapy Ecosystem

The CTS DynaXS bioreactor extends Thermo Fisher’s Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) portfolio, supporting workflows from cell isolation and activation through expansion and downstream processing. This integration enables customers to build modular, scalable manufacturing strategies with unified technical support and regulatory documentation.

“Manufacturers want platforms that grow with them,” said Andy Campbell, senior director of research and development at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “With CTS DynaXS, we are providing a solution designed specifically for cell expansion that aligns with the broader cell therapy manufacturing journey. The single-use bioreactor offers a broad operating range and flexible design, enabling customers to efficiently scale from small to large production across a wide variety of volumes, applications, and cell types.”

Thermo Fisher’s Commitment to Cell Therapy Innovation Spans Over 20 Years

As demand for scalable, reproducible cell therapy manufacturing solutions accelerates, Thermo Fisher remains committed to supporting customers with technologies designed to reduce complexity, enhance control, and support progress toward clinical development.

For more information, visit www.thermofisher.com/dynaxs.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of more than $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Kathy Bricaud

Phone: 442-359-6848

Email: kathy.bricaud@thermofisher.com