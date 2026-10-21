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Press Releases

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

October 21, 2026 | 
18 min read

Revenue Grew 9% Including 6% Organic Revenue Growth

Grew GAAP Diluted EPS 9% and Adjusted EPS 15%

Outstanding performance driven by proven growth strategy and PPI Business System

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2026.



Third Quarter Highlights

  • Third quarter revenue grew 9% to $12.14 billion
  • Third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 9% to $4.64
  • Third quarter adjusted EPS grew 15% to $6.68

“We are very pleased to deliver another excellent quarter, with outstanding financial performance on both the top and bottom line,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We’re advancing our proven growth strategy, which is resonating strongly with our customers, and our PPI Business System is enabling outstanding execution across the company.”

Casper added, “Looking ahead, we’re well positioned to deliver an excellent 2026 as we continue to drive long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders and build an even brighter future for our company.”

Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment

  • Advanced our proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact, innovative new products during the quarter. Highlights include the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Isora™ mass spectrometer, the first Orbitrap system designed for isotope ratio analysis, enabling faster, simplified workflows and providing deeper insights into the origin and composition of samples for environmental and life sciences research; the Thermo Scientific™ EMPAD™ G2 electron detector enabling faster, more detailed electron microscopy characterization of advanced materials to support the development of next-generation electronics, memory and energy technologies; the FDA-cleared EliA™ CTD 13 Screen in the U.S., a new autoimmune test for systemic connective tissue diseases, including lupus, helping laboratories streamline testing and providing clinicians with reliable information to inform patient care; and the Ion 560 Chip, the highest-throughput sequencing chip for the Ion GeneStudio™ S5 platform, providing nearly twice the sequencing capacity of the prior offering to enable laboratories to process more samples and meet growing genomic profiling needs in oncology research.
  • Strengthened our industry-leading commercial engine and deepened our trusted partner status with customers. In partnership with Mayo Clinic, we launched Precure, a pioneering initiative that will combine data from more than one million patient samples with our differentiated proteomics ecosystem, including Orbitrap™ mass spectrometry and Olink™ technologies, to generate new insights into disease progression, enable earlier detection and advance precision medicine. In South Korea, we opened our first AI-Automation Innovation Center, bringing together our advanced analytical technologies, automation and AI to enable our customers to accelerate innovation and enhance R&D productivity. In our channel businesses, we also opened a highly automated distribution center in Kentucky, to enhance speed, flexibility and assurance of supply for our customers across North America.
  • Continued to successfully execute our capital deployment strategy. During the quarter, we completed our previously announced divestiture of our microbiology business.

Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 grew 9% to $12.14 billion, versus $11.12 billion in the same quarter of 2025. Organic revenue growth was 6%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2026 was $4.64, 9% growth versus the third quarter of 2025. GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.26 billion, 17% higher than the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 18.6%, compared with 17.4% in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2026 was $6.68, 15% growth versus the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.97 billion, 15% higher than the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 24.5%, compared with 23.3% in the third quarter of 2025.

Annual Guidance for 2026

The company will provide updated 2026 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, October 21, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.

The call will be webcast live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. You can access the conference call by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the U.S. or +1 (585) 542-9983 outside the U.S. The access code is 500554659.

The earnings press release and related information can also be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, under the heading “Financials”. A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” until the next quarterly earnings call.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

September 26,

 

% of

 

September 27,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

 

2026

 

 

Revenues

 

 

2025

 

 

Revenues

Revenues

 

$

12,137

 

 

 

 

$

11,122

 

 

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (a)

 

 

6,945

 

 

57.2

%

 

 

6,470

 

 

58.2

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)

 

 

1,863

 

 

15.3

%

 

 

1,795

 

 

16.1

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

519

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

435

 

 

3.9

%

Research and development expenses

 

 

348

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

346

 

 

3.1

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

199

 

 

1.6

%

 

 

135

 

 

1.2

%

Total costs and operating expenses

 

 

9,874

 

 

81.4

%

 

 

9,182

 

 

82.6

%

Operating income

 

 

2,263

 

 

18.6

%

 

 

1,941

 

 

17.4

%

Interest income

 

 

252

 

 

 

 

 

234

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(417

)

 

 

 

 

(347

)

 

 

Other income/(expense) (d)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

2,088

 

 

 

 

 

1,826

 

 

 

Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)

 

 

(352

)

 

 

 

 

(207

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

1,727

 

 

 

 

 

1,621

 

 

 

Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

1,721

 

 

14.2

%

 

$

1,616

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

4.65

 

 

 

 

$

4.28

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

4.64

 

 

 

 

$

4.27

 

 

 

Weighted average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

370

 

 

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

371

 

 

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

 

$

2,263

 

 

18.6

%

 

$

1,941

 

 

17.4

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

9

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

10

 

 

0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

(20

)

 

-0.2

%

 

 

66

 

 

0.6

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

199

 

 

1.6

%

 

 

135

 

 

1.2

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

519

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

435

 

 

3.9

%

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

2,968

 

 

24.5

%

 

$

2,587

 

 

23.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

1,721

 

 

 

 

$

1,616

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

199

 

 

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

519

 

 

 

 

 

435

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

27

 

 

 

 

 

(64

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

2,477

 

 

 

 

$

2,190

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

4.64

 

 

 

 

$

4.27

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

0.54

 

 

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1.40

 

 

 

 

 

1.15

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

 

(0.17

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

6.68

 

 

 

 

$

5.79

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

2,551

 

 

 

 

$

2,239

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(437

)

 

 

 

 

(404

)

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

2,115

 

 

 

 

$

1,840

 

 

 

Business Segment Information

 

Three months ended

 

 

September 26,

 

% of

 

September 27,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions)

 

 

2026

 

 

Revenues

 

 

2025

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

2,719

 

 

22.4

%

 

$

2,588

 

 

23.3

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

2,002

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

1,893

 

 

17.0

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

1,098

 

 

9.1

%

 

 

1,174

 

 

10.6

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

6,863

 

 

56.5

%

 

 

5,970

 

 

53.7

%

Eliminations

 

 

(546

)

 

-4.5

%

 

 

(503

)

 

-4.5

%

Consolidated revenues

 

$

12,137

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

11,122

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income and segment income margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

1,022

 

 

37.6

%

 

$

968

 

 

37.4

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

538

 

 

26.9

%

 

 

429

 

 

22.6

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

341

 

 

31.0

%

 

 

321

 

 

27.4

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

1,067

 

 

15.5

%

 

 

868

 

 

14.5

%

Subtotal reportable segments

 

 

2,968

 

 

24.5

%

 

 

2,587

 

 

23.3

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

(9

)

 

-0.1

%

 

 

(10

)

 

-0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

20

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

(66

)

 

-0.6

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

(199

)

 

-1.6

%

 

 

(135

)

 

-1.2

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

(519

)

 

-4.3

%

 

 

(435

)

 

-3.9

%

Consolidated GAAP operating income

 

$

2,263

 

 

18.6

%

 

$

1,941

 

 

17.4

%

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. Adjusted results in 2026 also exclude $7 of transaction-related costs. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $8 of charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition.

(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations, and charges for product liability litigation.

(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2026 exclude $72 of gain on the sale of a business and $244 for a held-for-sale loss. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture.

(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments and settlement charges for pension plans.

(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.

 

 

Note:

Consolidated depreciation expense is $307 and $227 in 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Organic revenue growth

 

Three months ended

 

 

September 26, 2026

Revenue growth

 

9%

Acquisitions/divestitures

 

3%

Currency translation

 

0%

Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)

 

6%

 

 

 

Note:

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 26,

 

% of

 

September 27,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

 

2026

 

 

Revenues

 

 

2025

 

 

Revenues

Revenues

 

$

35,136

 

 

 

 

$

32,341

 

 

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (a)

 

 

20,525

 

 

58.4

%

 

 

18,905

 

 

58.5

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)

 

 

5,570

 

 

15.9

%

 

 

5,295

 

 

16.4

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1,433

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

1,294

 

 

4.0

%

Research and development expenses

 

 

1,048

 

 

3.0

%

 

 

1,041

 

 

3.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

346

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

316

 

 

1.0

%

Total costs and operating expenses

 

 

28,923

 

 

82.3

%

 

 

26,850

 

 

83.0

%

Operating income

 

 

6,213

 

 

17.7

%

 

 

5,491

 

 

17.0

%

Interest income

 

 

693

 

 

 

 

 

735

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,172

)

 

 

 

 

(1,054

)

 

 

Other income/(expense) (d)

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

(18

)

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

5,746

 

 

 

 

 

5,155

 

 

 

Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)

 

 

(590

)

 

 

 

 

(394

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities

 

 

(32

)

 

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

Net income

 

 

5,124

 

 

 

 

 

4,751

 

 

 

Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

5,108

 

 

14.5

%

 

$

4,740

 

 

14.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

13.77

 

 

 

 

$

12.55

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

13.75

 

 

 

 

$

12.53

 

 

 

Weighted average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

371

 

 

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

372

 

 

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

 

$

6,213

 

 

17.7

%

 

$

5,491

 

 

17.0

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

51

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

31

 

 

0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

59

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

99

 

 

0.3

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

346

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

316

 

 

1.0

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1,433

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

1,294

 

 

4.0

%

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

8,102

 

 

23.1

%

 

$

7,231

 

 

22.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

5,108

 

 

 

 

$

4,740

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

51

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

346

 

 

 

 

 

316

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1,433

 

 

 

 

 

1,294

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(269

)

 

 

 

 

(320

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

6,745

 

 

 

 

$

6,167

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

13.75

 

 

 

 

$

12.53

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

0.93

 

 

 

 

 

0.83

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

3.86

 

 

 

 

 

3.42

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(0.72

)

 

 

 

 

(0.85

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

18.15

 

 

 

 

$

16.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

5,867

 

 

 

 

$

4,361

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(1,263

)

 

 

 

 

(1,060

)

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

4,618

 

 

 

 

$

3,319

 

 

 

Business Segment Information

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 26,

 

% of

 

September 27,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions)

 

 

2026

 

 

Revenues

 

 

2025

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

8,170

 

 

23.3

%

 

$

7,428

 

 

23.0

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

5,564

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

5,339

 

 

16.5

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

3,445

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

3,456

 

 

10.7

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

19,592

 

 

55.8

%

 

 

17,605

 

 

54.4

%

Eliminations

 

 

(1,635

)

 

-4.7

%

 

 

(1,487

)

 

-4.6

%

Consolidated revenues

 

$

35,136

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

32,341

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income and segment income margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

3,017

 

 

36.9

%

 

$

2,722

 

 

36.6

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

1,317

 

 

23.7

%

 

 

1,153

 

 

21.6

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

987

 

 

28.7

%

 

 

932

 

 

27.0

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

2,781

 

 

14.2

%

 

 

2,425

 

 

13.8

%

Subtotal reportable segments

 

 

8,102

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

7,231

 

 

22.4

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

(51

)

 

-0.1

%

 

 

(31

)

 

-0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

(59

)

 

-0.2

%

 

 

(99

)

 

-0.3

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

(346

)

 

-1.0

%

 

 

(316

)

 

-1.0

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

(1,433

)

 

-4.1

%

 

 

(1,294

)

 

-4.0

%

Consolidated GAAP operating income

 

$

6,213

 

 

17.7

%

 

$

5,491

 

 

17.0

%

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and charges/(credits) for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2026 also exclude $16 of transaction-related costs.

(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations, and charges for product liability litigation.

(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2026 exclude $72 of gain on the sale of a business and $244 for a held-for-sale loss. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture.

(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments and settlement charges for pension plans. Adjusted results in 2026 also exclude $6 of business interruption recoveries.

(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.

(f) Adjusted results in 2025 exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

 

Note:

Consolidated depreciation expense is $945 and $758 in 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Organic revenue growth

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 26, 2026

Revenue growth

 

9%

Acquisitions/divestitures

 

4%

Currency translation

 

1%

Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)

 

4%

 

 

 

Note:

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 26,

 

December 31,

(In millions)

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

5,461

 

$

9,852

Short-term investments

 

 

600

 

 

253

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

9,625

 

 

8,900

Inventories

 

 

5,643

 

 

5,425

Other current assets

 

 

4,285

 

 

4,278

Total current assets

 

 

25,615

 

 

28,707

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

10,577

 

 

10,565

Acquisition-related intangible assets, net

 

 

18,077

 

 

15,838

Other assets

 

 

5,701

 

 

5,871

Goodwill

 

 

54,263

 

 

49,362

Total assets

 

$

114,233

 

$

110,343

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations

 

$

2,262

 

$

3,533

Other current liabilities

 

 

11,908

 

 

11,656

Total current liabilities

 

 

14,170

 

 

15,189

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

6,059

 

 

5,766

Long-term obligations

 

 

39,108

 

 

35,852

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

128

 

 

122

Total equity

 

 

54,767

 

 

53,415

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity

 

$

114,233

 

$

110,343

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Contacts

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com


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