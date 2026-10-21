Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue Grew 9% Including 6% Organic Revenue Growth
Grew GAAP Diluted EPS 9% and Adjusted EPS 15%
Outstanding performance driven by proven growth strategy and PPI Business System
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2026.
Third Quarter Highlights
- Third quarter revenue grew 9% to $12.14 billion
- Third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 9% to $4.64
- Third quarter adjusted EPS grew 15% to $6.68
“We are very pleased to deliver another excellent quarter, with outstanding financial performance on both the top and bottom line,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We’re advancing our proven growth strategy, which is resonating strongly with our customers, and our PPI Business System is enabling outstanding execution across the company.”
Casper added, “Looking ahead, we’re well positioned to deliver an excellent 2026 as we continue to drive long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders and build an even brighter future for our company.”
Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment
- Advanced our proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact, innovative new products during the quarter. Highlights include the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Isora™ mass spectrometer, the first Orbitrap system designed for isotope ratio analysis, enabling faster, simplified workflows and providing deeper insights into the origin and composition of samples for environmental and life sciences research; the Thermo Scientific™ EMPAD™ G2 electron detector enabling faster, more detailed electron microscopy characterization of advanced materials to support the development of next-generation electronics, memory and energy technologies; the FDA-cleared EliA™ CTD 13 Screen in the U.S., a new autoimmune test for systemic connective tissue diseases, including lupus, helping laboratories streamline testing and providing clinicians with reliable information to inform patient care; and the Ion 560 Chip, the highest-throughput sequencing chip for the Ion GeneStudio™ S5 platform, providing nearly twice the sequencing capacity of the prior offering to enable laboratories to process more samples and meet growing genomic profiling needs in oncology research.
- Strengthened our industry-leading commercial engine and deepened our trusted partner status with customers. In partnership with Mayo Clinic, we launched Precure, a pioneering initiative that will combine data from more than one million patient samples with our differentiated proteomics ecosystem, including Orbitrap™ mass spectrometry and Olink™ technologies, to generate new insights into disease progression, enable earlier detection and advance precision medicine. In South Korea, we opened our first AI-Automation Innovation Center, bringing together our advanced analytical technologies, automation and AI to enable our customers to accelerate innovation and enhance R&D productivity. In our channel businesses, we also opened a highly automated distribution center in Kentucky, to enhance speed, flexibility and assurance of supply for our customers across North America.
- Continued to successfully execute our capital deployment strategy. During the quarter, we completed our previously announced divestiture of our microbiology business.
Financial Results
Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 grew 9% to $12.14 billion, versus $11.12 billion in the same quarter of 2025. Organic revenue growth was 6%.
GAAP Earnings Results
GAAP diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2026 was $4.64, 9% growth versus the third quarter of 2025. GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.26 billion, 17% higher than the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 18.6%, compared with 17.4% in the third quarter of 2025.
Non-GAAP Earnings Results
Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2026 was $6.68, 15% growth versus the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.97 billion, 15% higher than the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 24.5%, compared with 23.3% in the third quarter of 2025.
Annual Guidance for 2026
The company will provide updated 2026 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.
Conference Call
Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, October 21, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.
The call will be webcast live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. You can access the conference call by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the U.S. or +1 (585) 542-9983 outside the U.S. The access code is 500554659.
The earnings press release and related information can also be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, under the heading “Financials”. A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” until the next quarterly earnings call.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three months ended
September 26,
% of
September 27,
% of
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
2026
Revenues
2025
Revenues
Revenues
$
12,137
$
11,122
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
6,945
57.2
%
6,470
58.2
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
1,863
15.3
%
1,795
16.1
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
519
4.3
%
435
3.9
%
Research and development expenses
348
2.9
%
346
3.1
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
199
1.6
%
135
1.2
%
Total costs and operating expenses
9,874
81.4
%
9,182
82.6
%
Operating income
2,263
18.6
%
1,941
17.4
%
Interest income
252
234
Interest expense
(417
)
(347
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
(10
)
(2
)
Income before income taxes
2,088
1,826
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)
(352
)
(207
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
(9
)
2
Net income
1,727
1,621
Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest
6
5
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,721
14.2
%
$
1,616
14.5
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
4.65
$
4.28
Diluted
$
4.64
$
4.27
Weighted average shares:
Basic
370
378
Diluted
371
378
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
2,263
18.6
%
$
1,941
17.4
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
9
0.1
%
10
0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(20
)
-0.2
%
66
0.6
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
199
1.6
%
135
1.2
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
519
4.3
%
435
3.9
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,968
24.5
%
$
2,587
23.3
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,721
$
1,616
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
9
10
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(20
)
66
Restructuring and other costs (c)
199
135
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
519
435
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
14
(5
)
Income taxes adjustments (e)
27
(64
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
9
(2
)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,477
$
2,190
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
4.64
$
4.27
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.02
0.03
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(0.06
)
0.17
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.54
0.36
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1.40
1.15
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
0.04
(0.01
)
Income taxes adjustments (e)
0.07
(0.17
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
0.02
(0.01
)
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
6.68
$
5.79
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,551
$
2,239
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(437
)
(404
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
1
5
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,115
$
1,840
Business Segment Information
Three months ended
September 26,
% of
September 27,
% of
(Dollars in millions)
2026
Revenues
2025
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
2,719
22.4
%
$
2,588
23.3
%
Analytical Instruments
2,002
16.5
%
1,893
17.0
%
Specialty Diagnostics
1,098
9.1
%
1,174
10.6
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
6,863
56.5
%
5,970
53.7
%
Eliminations
(546
)
-4.5
%
(503
)
-4.5
%
Consolidated revenues
$
12,137
100.0
%
$
11,122
100.0
%
Segment income and segment income margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
1,022
37.6
%
$
968
37.4
%
Analytical Instruments
538
26.9
%
429
22.6
%
Specialty Diagnostics
341
31.0
%
321
27.4
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
1,067
15.5
%
868
14.5
%
Subtotal reportable segments
2,968
24.5
%
2,587
23.3
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(9
)
-0.1
%
(10
)
-0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
20
0.2
%
(66
)
-0.6
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(199
)
-1.6
%
(135
)
-1.2
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(519
)
-4.3
%
(435
)
-3.9
%
Consolidated GAAP operating income
$
2,263
18.6
%
$
1,941
17.4
%
(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. Adjusted results in 2026 also exclude $7 of transaction-related costs. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $8 of charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition.
(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations, and charges for product liability litigation.
(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2026 exclude $72 of gain on the sale of a business and $244 for a held-for-sale loss. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture.
(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments and settlement charges for pension plans.
(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.
Note:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $307 and $227 in 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Organic revenue growth
Three months ended
September 26, 2026
Revenue growth
9%
Acquisitions/divestitures
3%
Currency translation
0%
Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)
6%
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Nine months ended
September 26,
% of
September 27,
% of
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
2026
Revenues
2025
Revenues
Revenues
$
35,136
$
32,341
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
20,525
58.4
%
18,905
58.5
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
5,570
15.9
%
5,295
16.4
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,433
4.1
%
1,294
4.0
%
Research and development expenses
1,048
3.0
%
1,041
3.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
346
1.0
%
316
1.0
%
Total costs and operating expenses
28,923
82.3
%
26,850
83.0
%
Operating income
6,213
17.7
%
5,491
17.0
%
Interest income
693
735
Interest expense
(1,172
)
(1,054
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
13
(18
)
Income before income taxes
5,746
5,155
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)
(590
)
(394
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
(32
)
(9
)
Net income
5,124
4,751
Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)
16
11
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
5,108
14.5
%
$
4,740
14.7
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
13.77
$
12.55
Diluted
$
13.75
$
12.53
Weighted average shares:
Basic
371
378
Diluted
372
378
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
6,213
17.7
%
$
5,491
17.0
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
51
0.1
%
31
0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
59
0.2
%
99
0.3
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
346
1.0
%
316
1.0
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,433
4.1
%
1,294
4.0
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
8,102
23.1
%
$
7,231
22.4
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
5,108
$
4,740
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
51
31
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
59
99
Restructuring and other costs (c)
346
316
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,433
1,294
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(15
)
(1
)
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(269
)
(320
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
32
9
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
—
(1
)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
6,745
$
6,167
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
13.75
$
12.53
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.14
0.08
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
0.16
0.26
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.93
0.83
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
3.86
3.42
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(0.04
)
0.00
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(0.72
)
(0.85
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
0.09
0.02
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
—
0.00
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
18.15
$
16.30
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
5,867
$
4,361
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(1,263
)
(1,060
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
14
17
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
4,618
$
3,319
Business Segment Information
Nine months ended
September 26,
% of
September 27,
% of
(Dollars in millions)
2026
Revenues
2025
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
8,170
23.3
%
$
7,428
23.0
%
Analytical Instruments
5,564
15.8
%
5,339
16.5
%
Specialty Diagnostics
3,445
9.8
%
3,456
10.7
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
19,592
55.8
%
17,605
54.4
%
Eliminations
(1,635
)
-4.7
%
(1,487
)
-4.6
%
Consolidated revenues
$
35,136
100.0
%
$
32,341
100.0
%
Segment income and segment income margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
3,017
36.9
%
$
2,722
36.6
%
Analytical Instruments
1,317
23.7
%
1,153
21.6
%
Specialty Diagnostics
987
28.7
%
932
27.0
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
2,781
14.2
%
2,425
13.8
%
Subtotal reportable segments
8,102
23.1
%
7,231
22.4
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(51
)
-0.1
%
(31
)
-0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(59
)
-0.2
%
(99
)
-0.3
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(346
)
-1.0
%
(316
)
-1.0
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(1,433
)
-4.1
%
(1,294
)
-4.0
%
Consolidated GAAP operating income
$
6,213
17.7
%
$
5,491
17.0
%
(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and charges/(credits) for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2026 also exclude $16 of transaction-related costs.
(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations, and charges for product liability litigation.
(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2026 exclude $72 of gain on the sale of a business and $244 for a held-for-sale loss. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture.
(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments and settlement charges for pension plans. Adjusted results in 2026 also exclude $6 of business interruption recoveries.
(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.
(f) Adjusted results in 2025 exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Note:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $945 and $758 in 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Organic revenue growth
Nine months ended
September 26, 2026
Revenue growth
9%
Acquisitions/divestitures
4%
Currency translation
1%
Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)
4%
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
September 26,
December 31,
(In millions)
2026
2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,461
$
9,852
Short-term investments
600
253
Accounts receivable, net
9,625
8,900
Inventories
5,643
5,425
Other current assets
4,285
4,278
Total current assets
25,615
28,707
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,577
10,565
Acquisition-related intangible assets, net
18,077
15,838
Other assets
5,701
5,871
Goodwill
54,263
49,362
Total assets
$
114,233
$
110,343
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations
$
2,262
$
3,533
Other current liabilities
11,908
11,656
Total current liabilities
14,170
15,189
Other long-term liabilities
6,059
5,766
Long-term obligations
39,108
35,852
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
128
122
Total equity
54,767
53,415
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
$
114,233
$
110,343
Contacts
Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com
Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com
Read full story here