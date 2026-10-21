Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue Grew 9% Including 6% Organic Revenue Growth

Grew GAAP Diluted EPS 9% and Adjusted EPS 15%

Outstanding performance driven by proven growth strategy and PPI Business System

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2026.

Third Quarter Highlights

Third quarter revenue grew 9% to $12.14 billion

Third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 9% to $4.64

Third quarter adjusted EPS grew 15% to $6.68

“We are very pleased to deliver another excellent quarter, with outstanding financial performance on both the top and bottom line,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We’re advancing our proven growth strategy, which is resonating strongly with our customers, and our PPI Business System is enabling outstanding execution across the company.”

Casper added, “Looking ahead, we’re well positioned to deliver an excellent 2026 as we continue to drive long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders and build an even brighter future for our company.”

Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment

Strengthened our industry-leading commercial engine and deepened our trusted partner status with customers. In partnership with Mayo Clinic, we launched Precure

Continued to successfully execute our capital deployment strategy. During the quarter, we completed our previously announced divestiture of our microbiology business.

Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 grew 9% to $12.14 billion, versus $11.12 billion in the same quarter of 2025. Organic revenue growth was 6%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2026 was $4.64, 9% growth versus the third quarter of 2025. GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.26 billion, 17% higher than the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 18.6%, compared with 17.4% in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2026 was $6.68, 15% growth versus the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.97 billion, 15% higher than the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 24.5%, compared with 23.3% in the third quarter of 2025.

Annual Guidance for 2026

The company will provide updated 2026 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, October 21, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.

The call will be webcast live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. You can access the conference call by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the U.S. or +1 (585) 542-9983 outside the U.S. The access code is 500554659.

The earnings press release and related information can also be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, under the heading “Financials”. A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” until the next quarterly earnings call.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended September 26, % of September 27, % of (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) 2026 Revenues 2025 Revenues Revenues $ 12,137 $ 11,122 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues (a) 6,945 57.2 % 6,470 58.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (b) 1,863 15.3 % 1,795 16.1 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 519 4.3 % 435 3.9 % Research and development expenses 348 2.9 % 346 3.1 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 199 1.6 % 135 1.2 % Total costs and operating expenses 9,874 81.4 % 9,182 82.6 % Operating income 2,263 18.6 % 1,941 17.4 % Interest income 252 234 Interest expense (417 ) (347 ) Other income/(expense) (d) (10 ) (2 ) Income before income taxes 2,088 1,826 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e) (352 ) (207 ) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities (9 ) 2 Net income 1,727 1,621 Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest 6 5 Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 1,721 14.2 % $ 1,616 14.5 % Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Basic $ 4.65 $ 4.28 Diluted $ 4.64 $ 4.27 Weighted average shares: Basic 370 378 Diluted 371 378 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin GAAP operating income $ 2,263 18.6 % $ 1,941 17.4 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 9 0.1 % 10 0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (20 ) -0.2 % 66 0.6 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 199 1.6 % 135 1.2 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 519 4.3 % 435 3.9 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,968 24.5 % $ 2,587 23.3 % Reconciliation of adjusted net income GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 1,721 $ 1,616 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 9 10 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (20 ) 66 Restructuring and other costs (c) 199 135 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 519 435 Other income/expense adjustments (d) 14 (5 ) Income taxes adjustments (e) 27 (64 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 9 (2 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,477 $ 2,190 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 4.64 $ 4.27 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 0.02 0.03 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (0.06 ) 0.17 Restructuring and other costs (c) 0.54 0.36 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1.40 1.15 Other income/expense adjustments (d) 0.04 (0.01 ) Income taxes adjustments (e) 0.07 (0.17 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 0.02 (0.01 ) Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 6.68 $ 5.79 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,551 $ 2,239 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (437 ) (404 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1 5 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,115 $ 1,840

Business Segment Information Three months ended September 26, % of September 27, % of (Dollars in millions) 2026 Revenues 2025 Revenues Revenues Life Sciences Solutions $ 2,719 22.4 % $ 2,588 23.3 % Analytical Instruments 2,002 16.5 % 1,893 17.0 % Specialty Diagnostics 1,098 9.1 % 1,174 10.6 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 6,863 56.5 % 5,970 53.7 % Eliminations (546 ) -4.5 % (503 ) -4.5 % Consolidated revenues $ 12,137 100.0 % $ 11,122 100.0 % Segment income and segment income margin Life Sciences Solutions $ 1,022 37.6 % $ 968 37.4 % Analytical Instruments 538 26.9 % 429 22.6 % Specialty Diagnostics 341 31.0 % 321 27.4 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 1,067 15.5 % 868 14.5 % Subtotal reportable segments 2,968 24.5 % 2,587 23.3 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) (9 ) -0.1 % (10 ) -0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 20 0.2 % (66 ) -0.6 % Restructuring and other costs (c) (199 ) -1.6 % (135 ) -1.2 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (519 ) -4.3 % (435 ) -3.9 % Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 2,263 18.6 % $ 1,941 17.4 %

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. Adjusted results in 2026 also exclude $7 of transaction-related costs. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $8 of charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. (b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations, and charges for product liability litigation. (c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2026 exclude $72 of gain on the sale of a business and $244 for a held-for-sale loss. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture. (d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments and settlement charges for pension plans. (e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements. Note: Consolidated depreciation expense is $307 and $227 in 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Organic revenue growth Three months ended September 26, 2026 Revenue growth 9% Acquisitions/divestitures 3% Currency translation 0% Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) 6% Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Nine months ended September 26, % of September 27, % of (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) 2026 Revenues 2025 Revenues Revenues $ 35,136 $ 32,341 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues (a) 20,525 58.4 % 18,905 58.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (b) 5,570 15.9 % 5,295 16.4 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,433 4.1 % 1,294 4.0 % Research and development expenses 1,048 3.0 % 1,041 3.2 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 346 1.0 % 316 1.0 % Total costs and operating expenses 28,923 82.3 % 26,850 83.0 % Operating income 6,213 17.7 % 5,491 17.0 % Interest income 693 735 Interest expense (1,172 ) (1,054 ) Other income/(expense) (d) 13 (18 ) Income before income taxes 5,746 5,155 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e) (590 ) (394 ) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities (32 ) (9 ) Net income 5,124 4,751 Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f) 16 11 Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 5,108 14.5 % $ 4,740 14.7 % Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Basic $ 13.77 $ 12.55 Diluted $ 13.75 $ 12.53 Weighted average shares: Basic 371 378 Diluted 372 378 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin GAAP operating income $ 6,213 17.7 % $ 5,491 17.0 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 51 0.1 % 31 0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 59 0.2 % 99 0.3 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 346 1.0 % 316 1.0 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,433 4.1 % 1,294 4.0 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) $ 8,102 23.1 % $ 7,231 22.4 % Reconciliation of adjusted net income GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 5,108 $ 4,740 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 51 31 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 59 99 Restructuring and other costs (c) 346 316 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,433 1,294 Other income/expense adjustments (d) (15 ) (1 ) Income taxes adjustments (e) (269 ) (320 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 32 9 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) — (1 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 6,745 $ 6,167 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 13.75 $ 12.53 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 0.14 0.08 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 0.16 0.26 Restructuring and other costs (c) 0.93 0.83 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3.86 3.42 Other income/expense adjustments (d) (0.04 ) 0.00 Income taxes adjustments (e) (0.72 ) (0.85 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 0.09 0.02 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) — 0.00 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 18.15 $ 16.30 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,867 $ 4,361 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,263 ) (1,060 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 14 17 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 4,618 $ 3,319

Business Segment Information Nine months ended September 26, % of September 27, % of (Dollars in millions) 2026 Revenues 2025 Revenues Revenues Life Sciences Solutions $ 8,170 23.3 % $ 7,428 23.0 % Analytical Instruments 5,564 15.8 % 5,339 16.5 % Specialty Diagnostics 3,445 9.8 % 3,456 10.7 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 19,592 55.8 % 17,605 54.4 % Eliminations (1,635 ) -4.7 % (1,487 ) -4.6 % Consolidated revenues $ 35,136 100.0 % $ 32,341 100.0 % Segment income and segment income margin Life Sciences Solutions $ 3,017 36.9 % $ 2,722 36.6 % Analytical Instruments 1,317 23.7 % 1,153 21.6 % Specialty Diagnostics 987 28.7 % 932 27.0 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 2,781 14.2 % 2,425 13.8 % Subtotal reportable segments 8,102 23.1 % 7,231 22.4 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) (51 ) -0.1 % (31 ) -0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (59 ) -0.2 % (99 ) -0.3 % Restructuring and other costs (c) (346 ) -1.0 % (316 ) -1.0 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1,433 ) -4.1 % (1,294 ) -4.0 % Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 6,213 17.7 % $ 5,491 17.0 %

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and charges/(credits) for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2026 also exclude $16 of transaction-related costs. (b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations, and charges for product liability litigation. (c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2026 exclude $72 of gain on the sale of a business and $244 for a held-for-sale loss. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture. (d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments and settlement charges for pension plans. Adjusted results in 2026 also exclude $6 of business interruption recoveries. (e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements. (f) Adjusted results in 2025 exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Note: Consolidated depreciation expense is $945 and $758 in 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Organic revenue growth Nine months ended September 26, 2026 Revenue growth 9% Acquisitions/divestitures 4% Currency translation 1% Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) 4% Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 26, December 31, (In millions) 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,461 $ 9,852 Short-term investments 600 253 Accounts receivable, net 9,625 8,900 Inventories 5,643 5,425 Other current assets 4,285 4,278 Total current assets 25,615 28,707 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,577 10,565 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 18,077 15,838 Other assets 5,701 5,871 Goodwill 54,263 49,362 Total assets $ 114,233 $ 110,343 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity Current liabilities: Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations $ 2,262 $ 3,533 Other current liabilities 11,908 11,656 Total current liabilities 14,170 15,189 Other long-term liabilities 6,059 5,766 Long-term obligations 39,108 35,852 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 128 122 Total equity 54,767 53,415 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 114,233 $ 110,343

Media Contact Information:

Sandy Pound

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Phone: 781-622-1223

E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:

Rafael Tejada

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Phone: 781-622-1356

E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com