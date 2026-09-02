Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Multiskan™ Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader to Help Simplify Protein, Cell and Microbial Analysis

Dedicated absorbance reader helps academic, biotech, pharmaceutical and quality control labs generate reliable data for common biological assays with straightforward operation

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced the launch of the Thermo Scientific™ Multiskan™ Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader, designed to support protein quantification, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), cell viability studies, microbial growth monitoring and other routine laboratory applications with simplified operation and dependable performance.

Laboratories performing absorbance-based analysis are under increasing pressure to generate reliable data while managing constrained budgets, shared instrumentation resources and evolving workforce demands. The Multiskan™ Ease was developed specifically for laboratories seeking a dedicated absorbance solution that delivers the capabilities required for common biological assays in a streamlined, easy-to-use platform.

"Many laboratories are looking for technologies that align more closely with their day-to-day workflow requirements," said Trent Colville, Senior Director and General Manager, Protein Detection and Quantification, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Multiskan™ Ease was developed to provide the performance researchers need for routine biological analysis in a platform that is easy to adopt, straightforward to operate and designed to support laboratory productivity."

The Multiskan™ Ease supports a range of applications, including protein quantification, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), cell viability studies, enzyme activity analysis, endotoxin testing and microbial growth monitoring. The system extends Thermo Fisher's microplate reader portfolio with a solution tailored for academic, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and quality control laboratories focused on routine absorbance measurements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Thermo Scientific™ Multiskan™ Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader?

The Multiskan Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader is a modern, single-mode absorbance microplate reader engineered for routine ELISAs, protein quantification, and colorimetric assays.

What types of laboratories is the Multiskan™ Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader designed for?

The Multiskan™ Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader is designed for academic, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and quality control laboratories that need a straightforward absorbance-based solution for common biological assays.

What applications does the Multiskan™ Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader support?

The Multiskan™ Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader supports routine absorbance applications such as protein quantification, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), cell viability studies, enzyme activity analysis, endotoxin testing and microbial growth studies.

How does the Multiskan™ Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader differ from multimode microplate readers?

Unlike multimode systems that support multiple detection technologies, the Multiskan™ Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader is focused on absorbance-based measurements. It is intended for laboratories that need dependable performance for routine absorbance workflows without the added complexity.

Why did Thermo Fisher Scientific develop the Multiskan™ Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader?

Thermo Fisher Scientific developed the Multiskan™ Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader to help laboratories generate reliable data for everyday biological assays while managing practical pressures such as constrained budgets, shared instrumentation resources and evolving workforce demands.

*For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:



Dana Maxwell, Thermo Fisher Scientific

760-859-8539

Dana.Maxwell@thermofisher.com



Tiffany Keenan, Greenough

603-913-3893

tkeenan@greenoughagency.com

