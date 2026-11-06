Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Value-Priced Thermo Scientific™ AmpSure™ Universal qPCR Master Mixes Without Compromising Performance

New SYBR Green and Probe master mixes have broad compatibility across the instruments, assays and workflows researchers already use

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today introduces the Thermo Scientific AmpSure Universal SYBR Green and Probe Master Mixes. Designed for everyday applications, the mixes support reliable, reproducible quantitative PCR (qPCR) performance and offer researchers a value-priced option as labs balance performance with budget.

Consistent performance is essential for generating quality data, completing experiments and publishing research. The AmpSure family includes two master mixes, so researchers can choose the detection chemistry that fits their experiment for a broad range of qPCR applications. AmpSure SYBR Green mix supports routine gene expression analysis, while AmpSure Probe supports multiplexing and applications including gene expression analysis, genotyping and microbe detection.

Both mixes are compatible with leading qPCR instruments and a wide range of reverse transcriptases, and primers and probes. This flexibility allows researchers to use AmpSure with their existing instruments and established workflows.

“Academic, government and small biotech researchers need master mixes they can rely on for everyday qPCR, with the flexibility to work across the instruments and assays already in their labs,” said Ferrier Le, Senior Manager, R&D, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “AmpSure combines reliable performance and value, helping labs make the most of their research budgets and keep research moving forward without changing their existing workflows.”

Unlike many master mixes optimized for specific instruments or workflows, the AmpSure family is designed for broad compatibility. With SYBR Green and Probe master mixes available at the same price per reaction, labs can choose the detection chemistry that fits their experiment and run it across the systems and assays they already use, keeping reagent costs manageable without compromising performance.

To learn more about AmpSure Universal qPCR Master Mixes, please visit thermofisher.com/ampsure.

For Research Use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media:

Tiffany Keenan, Greenough Communications

tkeenan@greenoughagency.com