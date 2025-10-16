Thermo Fisher Scientific Fuels the Future of Multi-omics Research with the Launch of Next-Generation Microarray Solution

New SwiftArrayStudio analyzer and updated genotyping arrays deliver results in as little as 30 hours, enabling researchers to drive impactful, scalable genetic research

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has introduced the Applied Biosystems™ SwiftArrayStudio™ Microarray Analyzer, designed for fast and scalable sample analysis. In conjunction with two new arrays – the Applied Biosystems Axiom™ PharmacoPro™ Array and the Applied Biosystems Axiom PangenomePro Array – the analyzer combines four key genotyping processes into a single, integrated device, enabling researchers to cover the widest range of populations for Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS) and accelerate breakthrough discoveries in pharmacogenomics that will help drive the future of precision medicine forward.

As genetic science advances, researchers need faster, simpler ways to analyze samples. Traditional workflows can take days to complete and require extensive hands-on time. Large labs also face wide variability in customer needs, often demanding multiple instruments and specialized expertise to deliver results.

"The SwiftArrayStudio genotyping platform offers unique advantages, especially for comprehensive pharmacogenetics genotyping, major relevant pharmacogenetics genes with CPIC guidelines, plus many ADME genes for research applications with deep coverage of both common as well as rare variants, allowing for the identification of both rare and less frequent haplotypes,” said Ulrich Broeckel, MD, founder and chief executive officer of RPRD Diagnostics. “Combined with the ability to process medium to high sample throughput, this offers versatility that is advantageous for pharmacogenetics."

The SwiftArrayStudio Microarray Analyzer enables labs to be agile, seamlessly scaling throughput and optimizing performance as demand changes, without sacrificing data quality. The all-in-one platform delivers results in as little as 30 hours* through a modern, easy-to-use design that reduces hands-on time by up to 40 percent*. This efficiency lowers costs and complexity, helping researchers generate high quality data faster and with less effort.

“For decades, our innovations in genetic research and genomics have shaped the way scientists explore biology and delivered new capabilities to applied markets,” said Rosy Lee, president, genetic sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “With this next-generation microarray platform, we are once again redefining what’s possible – leading the charge toward multi-omics and empowering researchers with a more complete view of biology that will accelerate discoveries in health and disease.”

The new SwiftArrayStudio analyzer redefines what microarray technology can offer. Its enhanced features and flexibility enable scientists to unlock new research initiatives, such as population-scale genotyping and pharmacogenomics, with hope in the future to bring treatments to individuals faster.

“The SwiftArrayStudio analyzer represents more than just technical advancement – it’s an advancement for genomics research, powering a new generation of innovation for our customers,” said Ravi Gupta, vice president and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s microarray business. “Designed as a single, expandable platform to meet future technological needs around genotyping, methylation, epigenetics, reproductive health, agrigenomics and many other applications, the platform delivers robust capabilities through an uncompromised user experience.”

The SwiftArrayStudio microarray analyzer will be on display in Thermo Fisher’s booth (#736) at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting in Boston, Mass., October 14–18. To learn more about the technology, please visit www.thermofisher.com/SAS.

This system and arrays are for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

*According to internal data on file

