TheracosBio is a Proud Sponsor of the Inaugural Achieving Diabetes Equity in Practice Today (ADEPT) Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TheracosBio today announced that it is a sponsor of the upcoming, first annual Achieving Diabetes Equity in Practice Today (ADEPT) Conference taking place at the Chicago Marriott Downtown on November 12th and 13th. The Conference, the result of a collaborative effort by the American Diabetes Association and the T1D Exchange, will bring together key stakeholders focused on achieving health equity in type 1 and type 2 diabetes.





“We are very pleased and proud to be a sponsor of this important new conference,” said TheracosBio CEO Brian Connelly. The conference mission aligns closely with our corporate mission to expand patient access and more rapidly drive broad market uptake of important medicines for common diseases. We look forward to participating in the critical and consequential dialog that this forum will offer,” Mr. Connelly added.

“We are excited to have TheracosBio as a Silver Sponsor of this inaugural ADEPT Conference,” said David Walton, CEO of the T1D Exchange. “We deeply appreciate the company’s work and dedication to promote health equity in type 2 diabetes,” Mr. Walton concluded.

About TheracosBio

TheracosBio was founded in 2000 and develops affordably priced novel therapeutics for diseases with significant societal impact. The mission of TheracosBio is to expand access to new medications for patients with common diseases.

About the ADEPT Conference

The first annual ADEPT Conference, “Achieving Diabetes Equity in Practice Today,” will be held this year on November 12-13th in Chicago. This conference will bring together stakeholders who share a common interest in improving health equity in diabetes. The event will emphasize collective learning, showcase emerging best practices, and facilitate the dissemination of practical, evidence-based solutions to address health equity in diabetes.

Speakers and panelists will present health equity solutions for type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and gestational diabetes. The anticipated audience for the ADEPT Health Equity Conference includes healthcare providers, researchers, health equity advocates, patients/caregivers, industry partners, insurance providers, public policymakers, diabetes experts, and health equity leaders. For more information, visit https://adeptconference.org.

About The T1D Exchange

T1D Exchange is a leader in harnessing real world data to advance diabetes care and outcomes and improve the lives of people with diabetes. Through its real-world evidence and clinical data collection and analysis, T1D Exchange develops novel insights, identifies gaps in care and works to identify and refine best practices. T1D Exchange actively supports quality improvement and innovation through its Quality Improvement Collaborative (T1DX-QI), patient registry, and data-oriented research services. Through a knowledge-sharing and collaboration-focused approach, T1D Exchange is accelerating real-world impact by providing clinicians, researchers, industry partners, and advocates with the resources and services they need for better decision support and population health management. A nonprofit organization, T1D Exchange, was established in 2010 with ongoing support from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

About The American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 83 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

