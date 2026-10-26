The Regulation Of New Medical Tech Is Becoming A Lifelong Process

For most of the history of medical device regulation, approval has been treated as a single moment: a device is tested, assessed and authorised, and the questions that follow are largely about whether it keeps performing as it did on the day it was approved. Artificial intelligence as a medical device (AIaMD) does not fit that model well. Software can be updated, retrained or deployed in settings its developers did not fully anticipate, and its performance may change as data, workflows and clinical environments change. Two UK publications released in 2026 show regulators moving firmly away from the single-moment model and towards oversight across a device's whole lifecycle. That shift has implications well before a device reaches the market, including for how early-stage clinical research is designed today.

An Update to UK regulation

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) launched the AI Airlock in 2024 as a regulatory sandbox for AIaMD, bringing manufacturers, the MHRA, NHS teams and Approved Bodies together to test real AI-enabled devices under close supervision. The Phase 2 programme report, published in June 2026, draws on seven case studies and sets out a series of findings that go beyond any single product. While the report does not constitute formal MHRA guidance, its findings provide an important indication of the regulatory challenges being explored for AIaMD