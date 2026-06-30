The National Proton Therapy Center of Portugal will be equipped with two IBA Proteus®ONE solutions

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, June 30, 2026 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces today the entering into effect of a contract with Instituto Português de Oncologia do Porto FG, EPE (IPO-Porto), for the installation of two Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy solutions at the IPO-Porto facilities in Porto, Portugal. The two Proteus®ONE systems will be the first proton therapy systems in the country and will serve as the National Proton Therapy Center of Portugal.

Signed last April, the contract enters into effect after a statutory thorough review of the selection process by the Portuguese Tribunal de Contas (Court of Auditors). The contract between IPO-Porto and IBA also includes a period of operation and maintenance services provided by IBA.

This contract comes after a public tender published in November of 2025, that was awarded to IBA. This public tender was launched after an agreement between the Amancio Ortega Gaona Foundation (FAO), the Portuguese Ministry of Health, the Portuguese Ministry of Territorial Cohesion and IPO-Porto.

The two compact proton therapy solutions will be installed side by side in a configuration designed to maximize clinical availability, operational flexibility, and patient treatment efficiency. As the market-leading compact proton therapy solution, Proteus®ONE is designed to continuously evolve and integrate the latest technological advancements, enabling IBA users to benefit from cutting-edge innovation and adaptable capabilities.

IPO-Porto expects to start treating patients with this cutting-edge technology in 2029.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “In line with our mission and strategy to make innovative proton therapy solutions accessible to more patients who can benefit from that modality of cancer treatment, we are proud to have been selected to install the first proton therapy center in Portugal. We look forward to working with IPO-Porto, renowned for its expertise in oncology, to establish the country’s most advanced cancer care center, powered by our cutting-edge technology.”

Dr. Julio Oliveira, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IPO-Porto, said: “The awarding of this equipment is the moment the National Proton Therapy Centre becomes irreversible. For years, we worked toward a single goal: that Portugal could finally offer its patients — including children — the high-precision treatment that today forces them abroad. That future now has a date. This is also public proof of an exceptional partnership. The Amancio Ortega Foundation and the Portuguese Government believed in this project when it was still just an ambition. It is because of that trust that we are here today.”

The typical end-user price for one Proteus®ONE solution, including a multi-year maintenance contract, ranges between € 35 and 45 million.

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com.

About IPO-Porto

The Portuguese Oncology Institute of Porto Francisco Gentil, E.P.E. (IPO Porto) is a nationally and internationally recognized healthcare institution dedicated to cancer treatment, research, and education. As a highly specialized public hospital within Portugal’s National Health Service, IPO Porto welcomes more than 11,000 new patients annually and delivers over 71,000 radiotherapy treatment sessions each year, operating one of the largest radiotherapy centers in Europe.

IPO Porto conducts its activities through national and international referral networks and partnerships. The Institute is a member of five European Reference Networks (ERNs) and serves as a national Reference Center for the treatment of six highly specialized disease groups.

IPO Porto is a member of the Organization of European Cancer Institutes (OECI) and, together with the Institute for Research and Innovation in Health (i3S), has been accredited by the OECI as a Comprehensive Cancer Center through the Porto Comprehensive Cancer Centre (Porto.CCC) consortium.

The Institute is also part of RISE – the Portuguese Health Research Network, an Associate Laboratory dedicated to clinical and translational research and recognized by the Portuguese Foundation for Science and Technology (FCT).

CONTACTS

Thomas Pevenage

Investor Relations

+32 10 475 890

investorrelations@iba-group.com

Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability

Daniel Ernult

Corporate Communication Manager

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com







1 Proteus®ONE is a brand name of Proteus®235





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