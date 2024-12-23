The National Children’s Cancer Society Awarded $1,000 Grant From Kars4Kids

This generous grant will directly benefit the NCCS’s Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program, which helps childhood cancer survivors pursue their higher education goals.

The National Children’s Cancer Society (NCCS) is excited to announce that it has been awarded a $1,000 Small Grant from Kars4Kids, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting educational initiatives and programs for children across the United States. This generous grant will directly benefit the NCCS’s Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program, which helps childhood cancer survivors pursue their higher education goals.

“We are incredibly grateful to Kars4Kids for their thoughtful support,” said Jessica Cook, Vice President of Patient and Family Services at the NCCS. “This funding will enable us to continue offering college scholarships to childhood cancer survivors, providing them with the opportunity to overcome the unique challenges they face after treatment and empowering them to pursue their dreams of a bright future.”

The Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program specifically supports childhood cancer survivors by offering scholarships to help them continue their educational journeys after facing the hardships of cancer treatment. The typical scholarship amount is $3,500, which assists with tuition and other college-related expenses, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of these resilient young individuals.

Since its inception in 2008, the program has awarded a total of 718 scholarships, totaling $2.5 million, to 254 young adult survivors. These scholarships not only provide much-needed financial assistance but also serve as a recognition of the strength, resilience, and determination demonstrated by these young survivors. In addition, this scholarship allows survivors to give back to the pediatric cancer community through service hours.

Kars4Kids’ Small Grant Program is proud to support organizations like the NCCS that are making a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of children and families nationwide. Through its efforts, Kars4Kids continues to foster a brighter future for children, providing educational and emotional support to help them grow into engaged, productive members of society.

For more information on The National Children’s Cancer Society and its programs, please visit www.theNCCS.org.

About Kars4Kids:

Kars4Kids is a national Jewish nonprofit organization that provides year-round educational and mentoring opportunities to children nationwide. By accepting vehicle donations, Kars4Kids supports local charities like NCCS that are working to provide vital services to children in their communities. Together with its sister charity, Oorah, Kars4Kids helps thousands of children develop into productive and engaged members of society. To learn more about Kars 4 Kids and its mission, visit www.kars4kidsgrants.org.

About The National Children’s Cancer Society:

Since 1987, the NCCS has distinguished itself by meeting the immediate and long-term needs of more than 50,000 children with cancer and their families. While other groups may focus on a single aspect of support, we take a comprehensive approach to address each family’s unique challenges. With over $72 million in direct financial assistance provided across the United States, the NCCS is committed to making a lasting impact where it matters most.

Globally, the NCCS has supported more than 213,000 children with cancer in 53 countries, supporting 113 medical facilities to deliver lifesaving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies valued at over $476 million. This international reach reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring every child receives the care they deserve, regardless of where they live.

