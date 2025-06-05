The ArteraAI Prostate Test Enhanced with New Insights for Higher Risk Patients with Localized Prostate Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artera, the developer of multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI)-based prognostic and predictive cancer tests, has updated its award-winning ArteraAI Prostate Test with new insights to help higher-risk patients optimize treatment decisions. Artera recently presented its validation data at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, demonstrating the test’s ability to identify high-risk, non-metastatic prostate cancer patients most likely to benefit from the addition of abiraterone to standard therapy from those who don’t.

The STAMPEDE trial helped to establish abiraterone, an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI), along with radiation and long-term androgen deprivation therapy (LT-ADT) as the standard of care treatment for high-risk patients, but clinicians and patients have been hesitant with its usage due to concerns around side effects, complex follow-up care, and added cost. Artera’s MMAI model was used to analyze the STAMPEDE trial patient cohort and identified that only 25% of high-risk non-metastatic patients derived meaningful benefit from abiraterone intensification, suggesting the opportunity to spare up to 75% of this cohort from unnecessary toxicities.

The commercially available ArteraAI Prostate Test provides personalized prognostic and predictive test results to guide treatment decisions. For lower-risk patients, the test can help determine if active surveillance is a suitable option, and for intermediate-risk patients, the test can predict if short-term androgen deprivation therapy (ST-ADT) is beneficial. With this new product enhancement, the ArteraAI Prostate Test will increase its clinical impact for higher-risk patients.

“We are very excited to improve the clinical utility of our test in order to better serve a patient population faced with difficult choices to make about their cancer care,” said Timothy Showalter, Chief Medical Officer of Artera. “It’s a real testament to the team here at Artera, from clinical development to engineering and beyond, that we’re able to quickly take insights from the clinical research realm, rigorously validate it and to deploy it so quickly to help patients.”

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers, with over 300,000 new diagnoses each year. While high-risk disease only constitutes ~15% of cases, 10-year survival rate is poor at only 65%. Because of the cancer's aggressiveness, clinicians will often deploy multiple therapeutic agents at the same time, but this increases drug toxicities and can be costly. The appeal of precision medicine is to be able to determine which therapies will be beneficial and avoid under- or over-treatment.

“Abiraterone has already hugely improved the outlook for hundreds of thousands of men with advanced prostate cancer,” said Nick James, MD, PhD, lead investigator of the STAMPEDE trial. “We know that for many men with cancer that has not yet spread, it can also have spectacular results. We’re excited to now have a test that can pick out the people who will respond best to abiraterone, and those who will do well from standard treatment alone – hormone therapy and radiotherapy.”

About Artera

Artera is a leading precision medicine company developing AI tests to personalize cancer therapy. Artera offers an AI-enabled test that is the first of its kind to provide both prognostic and predictive results for patients with localized prostate cancer: ArteraAI Prostate Test.

Artera’s multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) biomarker test leverages a unique algorithm that assesses digital images from a patient’s biopsy and their clinical data. The AI combines this information to determine their prognosis and predict whether a patient will benefit from a particular therapy and has been validated using many Phase 3 randomized trials.

Artera’s laboratory is CLIA-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited. The ArteraAI Prostate Test is clinically available through Artera’s laboratory in Jacksonville, Florida, and can be ordered online at artera.ai.

