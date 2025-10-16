Tevogen Updates on TVGN 489 Following Growing Long COVID Patient Interest

Company intends to collaborate with government initiatives, Long COVID patient organizations, and major healthcare providers to expedite development of TVGN 489

In recognition of the high volume of patient inquiries, Tevogen has established a dedicated communication channel for Long COVID updates at longCOVID@tevogen.com

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WARREN, N.J., Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), today issued an update regarding growing public interest in its investigational precision T cell therapy, TVGN 489, under development for COVID-19 and Long COVID.

“We’re deeply moved by the number of Long COVID patients expressing interest in TVGN 489,” said Dr. Ryan Saadi, Chief Executive Officer of Tevogen Bio. “This level of engagement underscores the urgent need for effective and durable solutions. Our team remains fully committed to advancing this science with both urgency and care.”

The Company’s dose-finding clinical trial of TVGN 489 demonstrated a favorable safety profile and provided valuable insights for the next phase of development. The results were peer-reviewed and published in Blood Advances, the journal of the American Society of Hematology.

While TVGN 489 is not yet available for broader clinical use, Tevogen is actively preparing for the next stage of development. The Company intends to collaborate with government initiatives, Long COVID patient organizations, and major healthcare providers to expedite development and maximize patient access once regulatory pathways allow.

In recognition of the high volume of patient inquiries, Tevogen has established a dedicated communication channel for Long COVID updates at longCOVID@tevogen.com, which will be used to share verified information as it becomes available.

Tevogen continues to maximize capital efficiency, maintains access to financing to support growth, and remains focused on sustainable advancement toward commercialization.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

Communications@Tevogen.com