Tevogen Bio Announces Appointment of Anthony Tarantino as Patient Advocate to Enhance Community Engagement and Patient Support

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics to treat infectious disease and cancers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Tarantino as its new Patient Advocate. Tarantino, a well-known leader in firefighter safety and community advocacy, brings extensive experience in representing and supporting high-risk groups, including first responders.

Anthony Tarantino previously served as President of the Newark Fire Officers Union and Legislative Vice President of the Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey (PFANJ). In these roles, Tarantino was instrumental in advancing policies for firefighter health, safety, and wellness. One of his notable achievements was in advocating for and securing the passage of legislation in New Jersey mandating regular cancer screenings for firefighters. This legislation acknowledges the increased risk of cancer among firefighters due to their exposure to toxic substances and aims to provide critical early detection and healthcare support to those serving on the frontlines.

“A Natural Fit for Advocacy”

Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Tevogen Bio, highlighted Tarantino’s appointment, stating, “Anthony’s longstanding dedication to improving the lives of frontline heroes aligns with our mission of advancing patient-centered healthcare. His leadership was pivotal in passing cancer screening legislation for firefighters in New Jersey, providing critical protection to those who are at increased risk due to their daily exposure to hazardous environments. His deep understanding of these challenges, coupled with his ability to advocate effectively at the local and legislative levels, will help us broaden our efforts to engage and support patients who face serious health risks, particularly in the context of immunocompromised cancer patients, the group at high risk of poor outcomes due to infections. Similar to his long-term work for cancer advocacy, Anthony will also advocate for those suffering with Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2, also known as Long COVID.”

Tarantino’s advocacy work has long been grounded in the principles of public health, access to life-saving resources, and legislative engagement. His leadership in the Newark Fire Officers Union and the PFANJ focused on securing critical health protections for firefighters, including advocating for improved safety standards, enhanced benefits for those affected by occupational hazards, and spearheading cancer screening initiatives that could be lifesaving for those at increased risk.

“Committed to Patient Empowerment”

Reflecting on his new role, Tarantino remarked, “My passion has always been to serve and protect, whether it’s ensuring the safety of firefighters or advocating for patients who are navigating complex health conditions. Tevogen’s mission to provide accessible, life-saving immunotherapies to those most vulnerable deeply resonates with me, and I am excited to be a part of this journey.”

Tarantino’s appointment comes at a crucial time as Tevogen Bio advances its investigational therapy, TVGN 489, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 in cancer patients and those suffering with Long COVID. With his unique background in frontline safety advocacy, Tarantino will work closely with multiple stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem and Tevogen’s leadership team to amplify the voice of patients and strengthen outreach programs.

