Tevogen.AI Reports Advancements in PredicTcell™ Beta, Demonstrates Improved Precision Metrics and Expands Proprietary AI Infrastructure

Tevogen.AI reports improved PredicTcell™ beta accuracy, expanding its peptide database and AI platform to accelerate drug discovery and future pharma partnerships. Tevogen.AI reports improved PredicTcell™ beta accuracy, expanding its peptide database and AI platform to accelerate drug discovery and future pharma partnerships.

WARREN, N.J., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN) today announced performance advancements for its artificial intelligence platform, operated through Tevogen.AI.

Tevogen.AI was built to solve a critical challenge in drug development: identifying biological targets which are most likely to work in patients, before entering costly clinical trials.

Over the past year, the Company has built a proprietary database of more than 655 million peptide sequences derived from approximately 24 million proteins, representing nearly 16 billion data points across multiple disease areas. This database is continuously enriched using analysis of 37 million scientific publications.

Improved Prediction Accuracy

In recent beta testing of its PredicTcell™ model, Tevogen reported:

Recall improved from 87% to 92% (the model is finding more of the right targets)

Precision improved from 40% to 48% (fewer incorrect predictions)

Higher overall accuracy scores

Increased true positives and reduced missed targets

Dramatically expanded training sample size





These results allow the model to improve in identifying which immune targets are likely to succeed. The current version, trained on 1.8 million data points, is nearly 20 times more robust than the initial model, reflecting rapid scale and learning acceleration.

Drug development today relies heavily on trial-and-error, and by improving target prediction before clinical testing, Tevogen aims to:

Reduce time to market

Lower development costs

Increase probability of clinical success

Extend the value of patent-protected products

This development builds on Tevogen.AI’s published international patent application (WO 2025/129197), which outlines novel machine learning systems for predicting immunologically active peptides, a critical step in developing targeted therapies for cancers and infectious diseases.

Production AI Agents and Continuous Learning

Tevogen.AI now operates three production AI agents that:

Continuously evaluate 14 active peptide candidates Monitor newly published scientific literature Integrate wet lab results back into the AI system





This creates a continuous learning loop between AI predictions and biological validation, strengthening future performance.

Next Steps and Partnership Strategy

As predictive accuracy continues to improve, Tevogen intends to explore partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to advance select peptide candidates for production and development.

Mittul Mehta, CIO & Head of Tevogen.AI, stated, “Our goal is to reduce trial-and-error in immunotherapy design and ultimately predict the proteome for any given combination of protein and HLA type. As our prediction quality improves, we believe we can meaningfully increase success rates while lowering development risk. That combination has the potential to create significant long-term value.”

About Tevogen

Tevogen is a socially integrated healthcare enterprise built on the principles of affordability, efficiency, and scientific rigor. The company leverages artificial intelligence and precision T cell therapy platforms, a patient-first and cost-disciplined operating model, and engagements with global technology leaders to support the development of advanced, life-saving therapies across multiple therapeutic areas and scalable solutions for the broader healthcare system.

Tevogen Bio, the company’s lead initiative, has completed a proof-of-concept clinical trial demonstrating the potential of its single-HLA-restricted, genetically unmodified allogeneic T cells. Tevogen Bio’s pipeline spans virology, oncology, and neurology, with programs built on the company’s proprietary ExacTcell™ platform.

Tevogen.AI is designed to transform drug development by accelerating target detection, helping reduce failure rates, and supporting optimized clinical trial design through proprietary predictive technologies. The platform utilizes cloud and data services from leading technology providers, including Microsoft and Databricks, to advance its long-term ambition to predict the proteome for any given protein–HLA combination, enabling rapid and cost-efficient therapeutic discovery.

Tevogen is exploring future strategic initiatives that may include domestic generics, biosimilars, medical devices, and innovative insurance solutions for healthcare providers. Together, these programs reflect Tevogen’s mission to advance sustainable innovation and broaden patient access through a faster, more efficient, and more equitable healthcare model.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: the potential transactions and the potential benefits of the transactions; Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in diligence and negotiation of the proposed transactions; the risk that the transactions may not be consummated on favorable terms or at all; the risk that the expected benefits of the transactions may not be realized on a timely basis or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to fully realize its business plans; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

Communications@Tevogen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e46645d4-7bf3-4cb6-91d3-cb7ede5a0064