TETmedical Names Arjun Ishwar Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Commercial Strategy and Accelerate NSE-FAST® Toward Market Launch and Rapid Growth

Veteran MedTech Commercial Builder Who Has Scaled Businesses from First Dollar to $100M+ in Revenue, Secured Coverage and Reimbursement Pathways, and Led International Expansion Joins TETmedical Ahead of Its Pivotal Study and Planned Commercial Launch

FAIR HAVEN, N.J. and ITHACA, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TETmedical, Inc., a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company developing rapid tools for diagnosing acute neurological injury, including ischemic stroke, based on its patented Tethered Enzyme Technology (TET), today announced the appointment of Arjun Ishwar as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Ishwar joins TETmedical’s executive leadership team as the Company advances NSE-FAST®, its rapid blood test to aid in the diagnosis of acute ischemic stroke, toward a multi-center pivotal study and builds the commercial infrastructure required to bring the test to emergency departments in the United States and internationally.

The appointment reflects TETmedical’s commitment to pairing its diagnostic innovation — recently granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation — with an experienced commercial organization built to execute a disciplined go-to-market strategy, secure coverage and reimbursement, and drive rapid, capital-efficient growth as the Company approaches commercial launch.

“Bringing the first rapid blood test for ischemic stroke to patients and physicians takes more than breakthrough science — it takes a commercial leader who has actually built that engine before,” said Dr. David Fischell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TETmedical. “Arjun has done it repeatedly: building sales, marketing, and market access organizations from the ground up, securing the reimbursement foundations new diagnostic categories require, and scaling commercial footprints internationally. As we move NSE-FAST® through its pivotal study and toward launch, his leadership gives us a clear, credible runway to rapid commercial growth and gives investors real confidence in our execution.”

“Stroke is missed far too often, and every minute of delay costs brain function,” said Arjun Ishwar, Chief Commercial Officer of TETmedical. “NSE-FAST® has the potential to close that diagnostic gap for millions of patients a year, and I’m energized to build the commercial organization that gets a test this differentiated — and this needed — into the hands of the physicians and patients who are waiting for it.”

About Arjun Ishwar

Arjun Ishwar is a commercial executive with more than 15 years scaling medical device and diagnostics businesses from early-stage launch through hyper-growth and, in multiple cases, through to a successful company sale. He brings full P&L ownership, board-level strategic planning experience, and a track record of building category-defining commercial organizations — sales, marketing, market access, and commercial operations — from the ground up, with a technical foundation in biomedical engineering that translates complex clinical and scientific differentiation into durable market leadership.

Mr. Ishwar most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer of Miach Orthopedics, a venture-backed, commercial-stage medical device company, where he led the transition of the BEAR® Implant — the first and only FDA De Novo–approved product to restore a torn ACL — from pilot launch to full commercialization and significant year-over-year growth from 2022 through mid-2026. He led the buildout of Miach’s entire commercial organization, including a direct sales team of more than 45 and an indirect channel of 20 sales agency partners, secured critical coding guidance from AAOS and AMA to ensure long-term market access for a first-in-category technology, and served as commercial lead on multiple Series B and debt financing rounds. At Miach, Mr. Ishwar worked alongside Patrick McBrayer — recently appointed to TETmedical’s Board of Directors — who served as the company’s President & CEO.

Prior to Miach, Mr. Ishwar was Chief Commercial Officer of MY01, Inc., where he built the commercial organization from the ground up and drove the company to a pace of 4x year-over-year revenue growth while leading commercial due diligence for its Series A financing. He previously spent nearly a decade at ACell, Inc. (acquired by Integra LifeSciences in 2021 at 4x prior-year revenue) in progressively senior product management, marketing, and general management roles, ultimately growing the business from $2 million to $100 million in annual revenue, leading its first international launches, and leading the commercial workstream through the company’s financing and ultimate acquisition. He began his career in sales and sales management roles at Integra LifeSciences, focused within its trauma and burn reconstruction business.

Mr. Ishwar holds a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Purdue University, where he currently serves on the Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering’s Professional Advisory Board, chairs the Biomedical Engineering Alumni Advisory Board, and previously served as President of Purdue University’s Engineering Alumni Board. He is a recipient of Purdue’s inaugural College of Engineering “38x38” recognition.

ABOUT TETMEDICAL, INC.

TETmedical is a medical diagnostics company focused on developing rapid, near-patient in vitro diagnostic tools for acute neurological injury. The Company’s lead product, NSE-FAST®, is designed to measure the functional enzymatic activity of Neuron Specific Enolase (NSE) in plasma as an aid in the diagnosis of acute ischemic stroke. NSE-FAST® represents the lead program arising from TETmedical’s patented Tethered Enzyme Technology platform, which the Company believes may have broader applications for diagnosis of acute neurological injury and other disease states.

On June 15, 2026, the FDA granted NSE-FAST® Breakthrough Device Designation. TETmedical plans to initiate its multi-center pivotal study in the fourth quarter of 2026. For more information, please visit www.tetmedical.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated contributions of the Company’s new Chief Commercial Officer, TETmedical’s commercial strategy, planned geographic expansion, anticipated reimbursement and coverage pathways, targeted commercial growth, and its plans to initiate a multi-center pivotal study in the fourth quarter of 2026. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to build and execute its commercial organization as planned, obtain favorable coverage and reimbursement determinations, complete clinical studies on anticipated timelines, and obtain required regulatory authorizations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. TETmedical undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dr. David Fischell | Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Email: drfischell@tetmedical.com

Arjun Ishwar | Chief Commercial Officer

Email: aishwar@tetmedical.com

Website: www.tetmedical.com