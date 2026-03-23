Tessera Therapeutics Receives Grant to Advance In Vivo Gene Writing Approaches Towards a Potential Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Cure

Funding from the Gates Foundation supports development of multiple in vivo Gene Writing strategies aimed at enabling a scalable cure for HIV

SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 23, 2026 /GLOBE NEWSWIRE/ Tessera Therapeutics (“Tessera”), the biotechnology company pioneering a new approach in genetic medicine known as Gene Writing™, announced today it has received a grant from the Gates Foundation to support early-stage research exploring multiple genetic approaches aimed at developing a scalable cure for HIV.

This research will evaluate several potential strategies leveraging Tessera’s Gene Writing platform to engineer immune cells in vivo, including approaches designed to disrupt pathways required for HIV infection, introduce antiviral proteins that inhibit viral entry, enable immune cells to produce broadly neutralizing antibodies, and generate engineered immune cell therapies targeting HIV-infected cells.

“HIV continues to affect millions of people worldwide,” said Michael Holmes, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Tessera Therapeutics. “Our Gene Writing platform can potentially enable new ways to engineer immune cells directly in the body. We look forward to advancing this research and identifying promising paths toward a potential single shot treatment for HIV.”

This grant builds upon Tessera’s existing investment from the Gates Foundation to develop a curative in vivo genetic treatment for sickle cell disease, further expanding the application of the company’s platform towards global health challenges.

About Tessera Therapeutics

Tessera Therapeutics is pioneering a new approach to genome engineering through the development of its Gene Writing™ and delivery platforms, with the aim to unlock broad new therapeutic frontiers. Our Gene Writing platform is designed to write therapeutic messages into the genome by efficiently changing single or multiple DNA base pairs, precisely correcting insertions and deletions, or adding exon-length sequences and whole genes. Our proprietary lipid nanoparticle delivery platform is designed to enable the in vivo delivery of RNA to targeted cell types. We believe our Gene Writing and delivery platforms will enable transformative genetic medicines to not only cure diseases that arise from errors in a single gene, but also modify inherited risk factors for common diseases and create engineered cells to treat cancer and potentially autoimmune and other diseases. Tessera Therapeutics was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation enterprise that conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability.

For more information about Tessera, please visit www.tesseratherapeutics.com.

Contact

Jonathan Pappas

LifeSci Communications, LLC

jpappas@lifescicomms.com