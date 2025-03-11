Tenon Medical(R) Receives Approval for Notice of Allowance from the European Patent Office

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) (“Tenon” or the “Company”), a company transforming care for patients suffering from certain Sacroiliac Joint (SIJ) disorders, announced today the Company has been notified by the European patent office that two additional patents directed to the novel Catamaran SI Joint Fixation Device have been approved for grant of a European patent within the European Community.

“The Tenon Medical team is pleased to receive recognition from the European Community for our novel Catamaran® SI joint prostheses,” commented Richard Ginn, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Tenon Medical. “Receiving notification of approval for two additional patents by the European patent office reinforces Tenon’s increasingly robust patent position worldwide as well as our commitment to continued innovation.”

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran™ Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Since the national launch of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System in October 2022 Tenon is focused on two commercial opportunities with its System in the SI Joint market which includes: 1) Primary SI Joint procedures, and 2) Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants. For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com.

