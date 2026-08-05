Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that members of management will host 1x1 meetings with investors at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference taking place from August 11-12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. Eric Hyllengren, Tenaya’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 12:30 pm ET.

The live webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed from the Investors section of Tenaya’s website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya’s pipeline includes clinical-stage candidates TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM); TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC); and TN-301, a highly specific small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor with broad potential clinical utility in cardiac, metabolic and muscular conditions, including heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Tenaya has employed a suite of integrated internal capabilities including modality agnostic target discovery and validation, to generate a portfolio of novel medicines based on genetic insights, aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

Tenaya Contacts

Michelle Corral

VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

IR@tenayathera.com