Tempus TIME Network Expands Support of Phase I Clinical Trials To Accelerate Activation and Enrollment

The TIME Precision Network is a newly-formed group of investigators across TIME’s provider site network dedicated to supporting Phase I trials

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, is leveraging its TIME Network to expand its support in phase I clinical trials. Since its inception in 2019, TIME has supported the rapid patient identification and site activation of clinical trials, bringing cutting-edge trials to patients in communities across the U.S. To further expand its support of phase I trials, Tempus has formed the TIME Precision Network, a group of investigators leading the phase I study platform with a focus on activating and enrolling quickly across over 40 phase I-capable research centers. Most recently, TIME enrolled the First Patient In (FPI) for multiple phase I trials.

The TIME Network is powered to efficiently enroll patients within its participating data-integrated site base, in which patients are identified and matched to trials and sites are activated within days or weeks. At the Taylor Cancer Research Center (TCRC), Tempus activated the site in approximately two weeks for the Nimbus 9216-101 study, and enrolled its first patient within one month of site activation. For the Pathos P300-02-001 study, Tempus screened and enrolled the trial’s first and second patients at Nebraska Cancer Specialists and Oncology Consultants within weeks.

“The integration of phase I clinical trial sites adds a critical capability to the TIME Network. We are now able to activate and efficiently execute these early studies that are fundamental to drug development and such a valuable offering to patients.” said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Oncology at Tempus. “The reality is that these studies require specific and coordinated infrastructure to be successful, and I am proud that Tempus can now work with these sites and our life science partners to enroll patients into these cutting-edge clinical trials.”

“It’s a privilege for us at the TCRC to be able to work with Tempus in engaging new precision trial opportunities for our cancer patients,” stated John Nemunaitis, Chief Scientific Officer, Taylor Cancer Research Center. “Through the relationship of our community oncology, not-for-profit program and Tempus, a seamless process has been established to implement study activation and rapidly engage patient start up. As an example, we were the first to safely administer a novel WRN inhibitor by Nimbus within a global trial to a cancer patient. Additional patients have been evaluated and are now proceeding with the enrollment process.”

Tempus has spent years building a robust network of provider sites, including many community hospitals that serve underrepresented patient groups, with the aim of expanding access to clinical trials for patients in communities across the country. TIME is significantly reducing barriers to clinical trial participation, enabling easier access to investigational therapies for patients.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

