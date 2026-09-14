Tempus Launches Effort to Build the Largest Multimodal Whole-Genome Dataset to Advance AI-Driven Healthcare Innovation

The Initiative Will Make Available 100,000 Disease-Specific Whole Genome Sequences Paired with Longitudinal Clinical Outcomes, with a Long-Term Goal of Reaching 1 Million Genomes

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) today announced an initiative to build a research platform containing 100,000 whole genomes linked to longitudinal clinical information over the next several years. The effort will create the first de-identified multimodal whole-genome sequencing (WGS) dataset built around disease populations and patient outcomes, specifically optimized for AI-driven research. Once this dataset is complete, Tempus plans to expand the effort with the goal of reaching one million genomes.

Existing population-scale genome programs are largely drawn from general populations and are not designed to link genomic data with longitudinal disease and treatment outcomes. Tempus has established one of the largest multimodal real-world oncology databases and used it to enhance hundreds of drug development decisions. The company has also spent years structuring this data specifically for AI-derived insights, building its own oncology foundation models and supporting model development for other leading AI innovators. Now, Tempus is expanding beyond targeted gene panels into WGS to create a deeper understanding of the role the genome plays in disease progression and treatment response, all toward the goal of improving patient outcomes.

The new WGS dataset will be integrated into Tempus’ existing de-identified multimodal data environment, where researchers can access genomic information alongside clinical histories, imaging, pathology and patient outcomes. Through Tempus Lens, researchers and model developers will be able to analyze the data and build and validate AI models without moving datasets between systems.

Unlike datasets designed primarily for traditional analysis, Tempus is building this resource specifically to pair whole-genome data with longitudinal information and a computational system for pre-training and post-training workflows. This creates a model-ready environment that can enable AI researchers to better understand disease and develop new AI-enabled insights.

“A large dataset is only valuable if you can turn it into insight,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “Tempus has spent the last decade building the infrastructure to connect diagnostics, multimodal clinical data and AI at scale. Adding whole genome data linked to longitudinal outcomes makes that platform even more powerful and gives researchers a richer foundation to build AI models, generate new insights and ultimately improve patient care.”

Development of this research platform is already underway, and the initial dataset is available through Tempus' Early Adopter Program. Tempus will onboard additional members in waves as the dataset grows, with general availability planned for mid-2027.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected outcomes and benefits of its initiative to build the largest multimodal whole genome dataset. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including statements about the size of the database, its potential integrations, and its current and future availability, primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Hanah Heintzelman

hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com