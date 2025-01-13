Tempus Announces Its First-Ever, Whole-Genome Sequencing Assay, xH

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, today announced the company is developing its first whole-genome sequencing test, xH. This test marks Tempus’ first foray into adopting whole-genome sequencing (WGS) as a platform, supporting clinicians with detection of all clinically-relevant variants and advancing the landscape of personalized therapy, specifically in hematological oncology.





With xH, Tempus builds on its AI-enabled diagnostic platform, extending a comprehensive approach that will facilitate personalized treatment decisions and a more precise understanding of patients’ unique genetic profiles. xH, which is currently available for research use only (RUO) and will be clinically available within the next year, is also designed to support Tempus’ biopharma collaborators, equipping researchers with the unique insights that can only come from sequencing the whole genome.

“xH is our first product leveraging the full genome in our effort to provide meaningful insights into complex diseases,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “By scaling whole-genome sequencing, we are positioned to transform patient care in hematological oncology and eventually all solid tumors, shaping the future of precision medicine and accelerating therapeutic advancements in partnership with the pharmaceutical community.”

Tempus has developed a comprehensive whole-genome sequencing assay optimized for myeloid malignancies, demonstrating high sensitivity in detecting clinically-relevant genetic alterations across Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS), Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), and other hematological malignancies. In a pilot study of 135 patients, the WGS assay identified a broad array of mutation types with a concordance rate over 98.9% compared to traditional molecular methods. Notably, WGS detected a subset of guideline-recommended structural variants (SVs) and large copy number alterations (CNAs), underscoring its potential as a cost-effective, comprehensive tool that consolidates multiple tests into a single assay. The study highlights the potential of WGS to enhance personalized treatment strategies by providing a robust, efficient approach to genomic profiling in myeloid malignancies.

