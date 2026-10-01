TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) ("" or the ""), is pleased to announce that, further to its September 23, 2026 and September 28, 2026 news releases, it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "") of unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "") and units (each, a ""). The Company issued $600,000 of principal amount of Convertible Debentures and 1,155,880 Units under the Offering for gross aggregate proceeds of $1,177,940.Each Unit issued under the Offering consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a ""). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of C$1.00 (each, a "") at any time on or before March 30, 2028.The Convertible Debentures issued under the Offering bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, calculated monthly and payable quarterly in cash. The Convertible Debentures issued under of the Offering will mature on September 30, 2027 (the ""). The outstanding principal amount owed under each Convertible Debenture may be converted into Common Shares at a conversion price of $0.50 per Common Share (the "") by the holder thereof at any time on or before the Maturity Date.The use of proceeds from the Offering will fund new inventory, product development, and to scale the sales and marketing division globally, as well as general working capital.In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an aggregate of $40,456 in finder's fees to certain qualified arm's length parties (each, a ""), as well as issuing 80,912 Common Shares to such Finders.All securities issued in connection with the Offering, including any Warrant Shares, are subject to a restricted period of four months and one day from closing of the Offering.The securities of the Company referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ""), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical-device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap™, VIVI Cap Smart™, VIVI Epi™ and VIVI Med™, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe and Asia, TempraMed continues to expand globally with solutions for medication protection and adherence.Investors interested in learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:Julia BeckerVice President, Capital MarketsT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:Brenda ZeitlinVice President, MarketingE:This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "likely", "probably", "often", or "plan".Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the use of the proceeds from the Offering. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions, fluctuations in securities markets, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, the ability of the Company to satisfy stock exchange requirements in a timely manner. Additional factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.To view the source version of this press release, please visit