TempraMed Signs Definitive Five-Year Saudi Arabia Distribution Agreement for Private-Label VIVI Cap

Agreement targets commercialization through the physical retail network of Nahdi Medical Company, Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy chain.

International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Saudi Arabia country profile and IDF Diabetes Atlas data: diabetes prevalence, adult diabetes cases, and projections to 2050. https://idf.org/our-network/regions-and-members/middle-east-and-north-africa/members/saudi-arabia/ and https://diabetesatlas.org/data-by-location/country/saudi-arabia/ General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), Health Determinants Statistics Publication 2024: obesity and overweight prevalence in Saudi Arabia. https://www.stats.gov.sa/ Grand View Research, Saudi Arabia GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Size & Outlook: market revenue and growth projections. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market/saudi-arabia Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Guidance for the Storage and Transport of Time- and Temperature-Sensitive Pharmaceutical Products. https://www.sfda.gov.sa/en/regulations/69392 Alqurshi A., et al., Household storage of pharmaceutical products in Saudi Arabia, peer-reviewed article, 2020. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7679471/ Nahdi Medical Company annual reports and public disclosures regarding pharmacy-network scale, Saudi market presence, private-label strategy, omnichannel operations and healthcare services

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (OTCQB: TMPTF) ("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive five-year distribution agreement August 10, 2026 with Black Olives Company (the "") for the commercialization of a private-label version of VIVI Cap™ in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.The commercial program contemplated under the Agreement is intended for rollout through the physical pharmacy network of Nahdi Medical Company (""), Saudi Arabia's largest pharmacy chain; whereby VIVI Cap is expected to be supplied as a private-label product for Nahdi's retail network.TempraMed believes the private-label structure enhances the commercial potential of the Agreement. Rather than introducing VIVI Cap as a conventional third-party branded product competing for shelf space, the product is expected to be positioned under Nahdi's private label. TempraMed believes this creates greater alignment between the pharmacy network and the success of the product, with the potential to support stronger merchandising, pharmacist engagement, consumer education and in-store promotion.Nahdi operates more than 1,100 pharmacies across Saudi Arabia and has reported that its network reaches approximately 97% of the Saudi population across more than 140 cities and villages. Its scale and direct access to consumers make the contemplated private-label rollout materially different from a conventional distributor-led market entry.Under the Agreement, the distributor is required to issue a firm initial purchase order for 10,000 units upon execution of the Agreement, with payment for 60% of the initial purchase order becoming due following receipt of the applicable Saudi regulatory clearance for the VIVI Cap™, with a Letter of Credit securing the remaining balance of the initial purchase order.The Agreement has an initial term of five years and includes minimum annual purchase commitments that increase over the term.Based on these minimum purchase requirements, the Agreement represents at least a US$3.8 million in potential aggregate purchases over the five-year term, subject to regulatory clearance, continued compliance with the Agreement and fulfillment of the applicable purchase commitments.," saidTempraMed.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical-device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication-storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered thermal-insulation devices that operate continuously without batteries or external power. Its commercial product portfolio includes VIVI Cap™, VIVI Cap Smart™, VIVI Epi™, and VIVI Med™. TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime.Investors interested in learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:Julia BeckerVice President, Capital MarketsT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:Brenda ZeitlinVice President, MarketingE:THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar expressions, or statements concerning events or conditions that may occur in the future.Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated commercialization of the private-label VIVI Cap product through Nahdi's physical pharmacy network; the expected commercial benefits of the private-label structure; the distributor's ability to obtain required regulatory clearance; the timing and completion of the initial 10,000-unit purchase order; receipt of payments contemplated under the Agreement; the establishment and effectiveness of the Letter of Credit; future minimum purchase commitments; the potential aggregate value of the Agreement; consumer adoption of the product; the degree of promotional, merchandising or pharmacist support that may be provided through the contemplated retail channel; and the Company's ability to expand its commercial presence in Saudi Arabia and the broader Gulf region.Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including assumptions regarding receipt of required regulatory approvals, compliance by the distributor with the Agreement, availability of payment security, market acceptance of the private-label product, the distributor's ability to commercialize the product through the contemplated retail channels, and continued demand for temperature-protection solutions for injectable medications.Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory approval and import requirements, the possibility that purchase commitments may not be fulfilled, risks associated with Letter of Credit arrangements and collection of amounts due, changes in the intended retail or private-label commercialization strategy, competitive developments, market acceptance, general economic conditions, geopolitical risks, and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.To view the source version of this press release, please visit