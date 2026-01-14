TempraMed Receives Positive Response on Payor Reimbursement Model Driving Significant Return on Investment for Medical Payor Coverage

ROI model validated for savings and metrics by Validation Institute, a leading authority in healthcare value and economic credibility

Confirms that payors covering VIVI Cap™ can achieve meaningful cost savings and return on investment

Supports TempraMed's planned payor pilot programs aimed at confirming savings and securing reimbursement coverage

Establishes a scalable, reimbursement-driven growth pathway with significant upside potential for investors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) -("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed is pleased to announce that it has received independent validation of its payor return-on-investment (ROI) model from the Validation Institute, a leading authority in healthcare economic credibility in the United States. The Validation Institute provided a positive response on the Company's payor reimbursement strategy, which is a significant step toward receiving coverage for its product portfolio.The validated model demonstrates that use of VIVI Cap™ and VIVI Epi™ by patients prescribed temperature-sensitive injectable medications-such as insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics, and epinephrine-can generate significant net cost savings for healthcare payors. These savings are driven by reduced medication waste, fewer adverse clinical events, improved adherence, and lower anxiety-related healthcare utilization.Validation Institute reviewed TempraMed's savings methodology, assumptions, and calculations and confirmed that the model meets or exceeds industry standards for healthcare economic analysis. The validation is effective through January 2027 and includes a formal credibility guarantee for the savings methodology.Building on this independent validation, TempraMed is now advancing discussions with U.S. healthcare payors that Validation Institute will introduce through its established purchaser network. The objective of these discussions is to initiate pilot programs for covered patient populations, enabling payors to confirm real-world savings outcomes and accelerate decisions around coverage and reimbursement for VIVI Cap™ and VIVI Epi™.These pilots are expected to serve as a catalyst for broader adoption across national and regional health plans, employer-sponsored plans, and value-based integrated care organizations.said. "," Nagar continued. ", added, ", commented:TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.Validation Institute is a professional community dedicated to advancing higher-value health care-achieving better health outcomes at lower cost. The organization connects, educates, and certifies health care purchasers, and independently validates providers and solutions that deliver superior, measurable results.Founded in 2014, Validation Institute's mission has been to bring greater transparency and credibility to health care decision-making. Its validation process is led by a multidisciplinary team of epidemiologists and statisticians who rigorously review each program across three core dimensions: (1) evidence from peer-reviewed literature demonstrating comparable outcomes from similar interventions; (2) the reliability and integrity of the underlying data sources; and (3) the methodological rigor used to calculate outcomes and savings.Programs must meet all three criteria to earn validation. As part of its commitment to accountability, Validation Institute provides a $100,000 ERISA/Credibility Guarantee, affirming that the validated methodology exceeds therapy management industry standards for savings and performance metrics calculations.