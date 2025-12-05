TempraMed Expands European Footprint with Distribution Partnership in Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("" or the ""), a medical technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, a pioneer in temperature-controlled solutions for injectable medications, has entered into a distribution partnership with, a leading healthcare logistics and consultancy company based in the Netherlands. This collaboration marks a strategic expansion into Western Europe, ensuring that TempraMed's VIVI product portfolio becomes widely accessible to consumers across brick-and-mortar pharmacies, medical distributors, and medical focused retail channels.Salomo Executive is recognized for its strong network throughout Western Europe, primarily the Benelux Region (Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg) operating within both the healthcare supply chain and the wider commercial landscape. The company has successfully designed and implemented last-mile delivery solutions for major pharmaceutical brands such as multinational pharmaceutical company, Merck & Co. (MSD) and brings extensive experience in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models.Through partnerships with leading pharmacy chains with over 500 locations, as well as numerous independent pharmacies, medical wholesalers, and diabetes-focused webshops, Salomo Executive will ensure the efficient and scalable introduction of TempraMed's products across the region.Looking at diabetes alone, the Netherlands has approximately 1.2 million people living with diabetesand according to a report from Maastricht University, an additional 1.3 million people in the Netherlands have prediabetes, many of whom are unaware. As the prevalence of diabetes continues to rise, the demand for dependable, temperature-controlled storage for insulin and other injectable medications for chronic diseases has become critical.TempraMed has a portfolio of temperature regulated products for many variations of injectable medications and will continue to launch new versions into the market. This partnership will enable healthcare professionals, pharmacies, and patients to access TempraMed's patented technology, designed to maintain medication safety and efficacy in everyday life, travel, and changing climate conditions.TempraMed is rapidly expanding its global footprint through a growing network of strategic distribution partnerships designed to accelerate scale and market penetration. Backed by eight international patents and approvals from leading health authorities worldwide, TempraMed is poised to establish itself as the global standard in the safe storage of temperature-sensitive medications.Salomo Executive operates at the intersection of healthcare, logistics, and commerce, providing distribution and consultancy services to pharmaceutical, medical, and retail partners. In addition to direct supply to wholesalers and pharmacies, the company supports organizations with commercial strategy, go-to-market planning, and healthcare operations, ensuring products reach patients efficiently and effectively. For more information visit:TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:MediaBrenda ZeitlinE:1. ResearchAndMarkets. (2023, February 15).. BusinessWire.2. Schram, M. (2025, March 25).. Maastricht University.To view the source version of this press release, please visit