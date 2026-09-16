Tempo Therapeutics Closes Oversubscribed $14.5 Million Financing to Advance MAP(TM) Regenerative Technology

Financing follows FDA De Novo submission and publication of positive first-in-human clinical results

Company strengthens leadership and Board as it advances surgical reconstruction toward commercialization and evaluates opportunities in regenerative aesthetics

Tempo Therapeutics, Inc. ("Tempo"), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company pioneering synthetic biomaterials designed to promote the formation of healthy, functional tissue, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $14.5 million financing round led by Galaxy Sirius Partners, with participation from Johnson & Johnson, through its corporate venture capital organization, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc., Gideon Strategic Partners, Mesa Verde Venture Partners, YK Bioventures and other new and existing investors.

The financing builds on significant clinical and regulatory progress for Tempo's proprietary Microporous Annealed Particle (MAP™) technology, including publication of its first-in-human clinical study and submission of a De Novo application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead product. Proceeds will support the lead surgical reconstruction program through potential regulatory clearance and commercialization, while also generating clinical data to evaluate additional applications of the MAP platform, including aesthetic dermatology.

According to Martin Sands, Co-Principal of Galaxy Sirius Partners, "This funding round is truly a milestone event for Tempo and reflects the accomplishments the Company has achieved since the close of its Series A in 2024. Tempo's MAP™ technology has the potential to improve surgical outcomes by supporting the regeneration of natural tissue, with broader potential across surgical reconstruction and injectable bioresorbable implants."

Published First-in-Human Clinical Results

Tempo's recently published randomized, controlled, multicenter study evaluated MAP treatment in 40 patients with full-thickness wounds following Mohs surgery for non-melanoma skin cancer. The study met its primary safety endpoint, with no serious adverse device effects, infections or delayed wound healing reported with MAP.

MAP-treated wounds reached a favorable Wound Bed Score approximately 14 days earlier than controls without delaying overall wound closure. At approximately six months, MAP-treated wounds demonstrated significantly improved physician-assessed scar quality compared with standard-of-care hydrocolloid treatment, including improvements in scar surface level, firmness and tension.

Advancing MAP™ Across Surgical Reconstruction and Regenerative Aesthetics

MAP is a fully synthetic, flowable, porous biomaterial designed to support cellular infiltration, vascularization and formation of new tissue. The technology is being advanced first in surgical reconstruction, where it provides a temporary scaffold designed to support the body's regenerative processes and be gradually replaced by the patient's own tissue.

"MAP was developed around the idea that we could fundamentally improve the way the body responds to injury and augment the body's process for building tissue by using biomaterials that do not stimulate a foreign body response," said Westbrook Weaver, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Tempo Therapeutics. "The publication of our first-in-human results is an important milestone. We are excited to continue advancing MAP across surgical applications while exploring its potential in regenerative aesthetics."

Tempo also believes regenerative aesthetics represents a meaningful potential expansion opportunity for MAP. A portion of the financing will support clinical work evaluating MAP in aesthetic applications, including tissue changes associated with weight loss and healthy aging.

Strengthening Leadership for the Next Stage of Growth

In conjunction with the financing, Eric Richman has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer and Steven Sands, Co-Principal of Galaxy Sirius Partners, has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

Richman has served on Tempo's Board of Directors for the past two years and brings extensive experience as a biotechnology and healthcare executive, entrepreneur, investor and board member. He has helped lead companies through financing, commercialization and strategic transactions across therapeutics, pharmaceutical services and medical devices. As Interim CEO, Richman will work with the Board and management team to advance Tempo through its next stage of regulatory, clinical, strategic and commercial development.

"Tempo has developed a highly differentiated technology with the potential to change how tissue is restored and regenerated," said Eric Richman, Interim CEO of Tempo Therapeutics. "Having worked closely with the Company and its Board for the past two years, I believe Tempo is exceptionally well positioned for its next stage of development."

Westbrook Weaver, Ph.D., Tempo's Co-Founder and former CEO, will serve as Chief Technology Officer. Don Griffin, Ph.D., will serve as Chief Scientific Officer and a member of the Board, and Stephanie Deshayes, Ph.D., will serve as Vice President of Research & Development. A representative of JJDC, Inc. will continue to serve on Tempo's Board, and Erik Oros of Gideon Strategic Partners will join the Board of Directors.

About MAP™ Technology

Tempo's proprietary Microporous Annealed Particle (MAP™) technology is a fully synthetic, flowable, porous biomaterial designed to conform to irregular tissue spaces and support cellular infiltration, vascularization and formation of new tissue. MAP is bioresorbable and is gradually replaced by the patient's own tissue.

As a regenerative technology platform, MAP has the potential to support products across surgical reconstruction and wound healing, regenerative aesthetics and other regenerative medicine applications.

About Tempo Therapeutics

Tempo Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing synthetic biomaterials designed to enable the body to regenerate healthy tissue. The Company is leveraging its patented MAP™ technology platform to develop products for surgical reconstruction and wound healing, with additional opportunities in aesthetic dermatology and other regenerative medicine applications.

Tempo's lead product has completed first-in-human clinical evaluation and has been submitted to the FDA through the De Novo pathway.

For more information, please visit www.tempothera.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Hannahoe

Corporate Operations

kevin.hannahoe@tempothera.com

Clinical publication: Hau JT, et al. "Microporous Annealed Particle Wound Matrix for Post-Mohs Defects: A Randomized Controlled Multicenter First-In-Human Study." Dermatologic Surgery. 2026.

SOURCE: Tempo Therapeutics, Inc.

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