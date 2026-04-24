Telomir Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of TELI Pharmaceuticals, Securing Global Rights to Telomir-1 (Telomir-Zn)

Transaction establishes global ownership rights of lead program and includes initial capital funding with additional optional milestone-based capital support aligned with key clinical milestones.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) ("Telomir" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics targeting epigenetic and metabolic drivers of cancer and age-related diseases, today announced the successful closing of its previously announced acquisition of TELI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("TELI").

The transaction, which was approved by Telomir's shareholders at the Company's Annual Meeting held on March 23, 2026, establishes Telomir as the sole holder of the global rights of Telomir-1 (Telomir-Zn), consolidating worldwide rights under a single corporate structure.

Management Commentary

Erez Aminov, Chief Executive Officer of Telomir, stated:

"The closing of this transaction represents a defining milestone for Telomir. By securing worldwide rights to Telomir-1 (Telomir-Zn), we have established a globally unified platform as we advance toward clinical development.

Combined with our recent IND submission for Telomir-Zn, this positions the Company to progress into the clinic while maintaining the flexibility to evaluate global partnership opportunities."

The acquisition eliminates prior geographic fragmentation of the Telomir-1 (Telomir-Zn) platform and provides Telomir with full control over development and potential commercialization across major international markets. Prior to the transaction, North American and international rights were held separately.

In connection with the transaction, the Company received $1.0 million in funding at closing and may receive up to an additional $4.0 million in milestone-based contributions from certain former TELI shareholders. These potential contributions are tied to key development milestones, including acceptance of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and are subject to participation by such shareholders, aligning potential capital support with clinical advancement.

Clinical Development

The closing follows Telomir's recent submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Telomir-Zn for the treatment of advanced and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

If the IND is cleared, the Company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Telomir-Zn as an oral monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Transaction Summary

TELI is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Telomir

Transaction completed as a stock-for-stock acquisition

Former TELI shareholders received shares of Telomir common stock based on an independently determined exchange ratio

Shares issued are subject to a six-month lock-up, subject to customary exceptions

Transaction includes $1.0 million funded at closing and up to an additional $4.0 million in optional milestone-based contributions, subject to participation by such shareholders

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) is a biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics designed to target epigenetic and metabolic mechanisms implicated in cancer, aging, and degenerative disease. Its lead candidate, Telomir-1 (Telomir-Zn), is an investigational therapy that has demonstrated activity in preclinical studies involving modulation of intracellular metal homeostasis, epigenetic regulation, mitochondrial function, and genomic stability.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition, the Company's plans for clinical development, the potential for additional capital contributions, and the Company's ability to pursue strategic partnerships.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain regulatory clearance for its IND, the timing and success of clinical trials, the availability of additional funding, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Krystina Quintana

Email: info@telomirpharma.com

Phone: (786) 396-6723

SOURCE: Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc

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