Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Breakthrough Results With Telomir-1 Fully Reversing Oxidative Stress in Human Cell Lines and Exploring Potential as a Treatment for Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) and Other Viruses

Oxidative stress drives aging and is a key factor in diseases like Alzheimer’s, Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. It also plays a critical role in the progression of viral infections, such as avian influenza (bird flu), by exacerbating inflammation and cellular damage. Directly addressing oxidative stress and its consequences is essential to treating the underlying causes of these conditions and mitigating the severity of viral outbreaks.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO), or Telomir, a leader in age-reversal science, today announced groundbreaking results from its recent preclinical studies conducted in human cell lines. These studies demonstrated the ability of Telomir-1 to fully reverse copper-induced elevation of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) and provide robust cellular protection against copper toxicity.

“The results of our studies demonstrate the exceptional potential of Telomir-1 in addressing oxidative stress and its related pathologies,” said Raphael Mayer, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Smart Assays Biotechnologies Ltd. “Telomir-1’s ability to fully normalize copper-induced ROS and to protect the cells from damage represents a significant leap forward in our understanding of this compound’s therapeutic potential.”

Oxidative stress occurs when there is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. This imbalance leads to the generation of harmful ROS, which can damage cellular structures, including DNA, mitochondria, proteins, and lipids. It plays a central role in the progression of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, AMD, cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and diabetes. Furthermore, oxidative stress accelerates telomere shortening, compromising cellular repair mechanisms and contributing to aging and disease development.

In the context of viral infections, such as avian influenza (bird flu), oxidative stress is a key factor in disease severity. Viral infections trigger and exploit excessive ROS production as a mode to facilitate their replication, leading to widespread inflammation, cellular damage, and impaired immune responses. This oxidative damage exacerbates disease progression and increases the risk of severe outcomes. Addressing oxidative stress in viral infections is critical for mitigating these effects and improving patient recovery.

Telomir-1’s potential ability to shield cells from copper toxicity is particularly significant in diseases linked to copper dysregulation. Conditions such as Wilson’s disease, AMD, and Alzheimer’s disease are directly affected by excess copper, which exacerbates oxidative stress and cellular damage. By mitigating copper toxicity, Telomir-1 offers a targeted approach to protecting cellular health and addressing the root causes of these debilitating diseases.

Erez Aminov, Chairman and CEO of Telomir, added, “With its unique regulatory mechanism and broad application, Telomir-1 is more than a single treatment-it is a platform that could potentially transform healthcare for millions. In addition to addressing age-related diseases, we are exploring its role in combating oxidative stress in viral infections such as avian influenza (bird flu). The urgent need for effective treatments underscores the importance of Telomir-1 in reducing the severe effects of oxidative stress during outbreaks. Our mission is to leverage its capabilities to address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

Key findings from the study include:

Reversal of Oxidative Stress: Telomir-1 has potential to fully normalize ROS levels, effectively reversing oxidative damage in human cell lines.

Cellular Protection: Telomir-1 provided strong protection against copper-induced toxicity while maintaining cellular integrity.

Regulatory Mechanism: Telomir-1 demonstrated effects at doses significantly lower than copper levels, indicating its unique regulatory mechanism beyond copper ion chelation.

Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at Telomir, commented, “These findings underscore the unique profile of Telomir-1 as an intracellular regulator of oxidative stress. Its ability to act at low doses, rather than as a chelator, to reverse copper-induced ROS and toxicity positions it as a promising candidate for multiple indications, including neurodegeneration and metabolic disorders.”

Transformative Potential for Wilson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s, AMD, Cancer, and Cardiovascular Diseases

Wilson’s Disease: A rare genetic disorder caused by excessive copper accumulation, affecting approximately 1 in 30,000 people globally. Current treatments come with severe side effects, but Telomir-1’s ability to regulate copper metabolism and normalize ROS presents a promising alternative to address the root causes of the disease while minimizing adverse effects.

Alzheimer’s Disease: Oxidative stress, particularly the one associated with copper, contributes to neurodegeneration, protein misfolding and aggregation, and subsequent cognitive decline. By reversing the oxidative damage, Telomir-1 offers the potential to slow or halt disease progression and improve patient outcomes.

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD): Oxidative stress is a major driver of retinal damage and vision loss in AMD. Telomir-1’s protective effects on cells could provide a novel approach to preserving vision and addressing the underlying causes of this condition.

Cancer: Oxidative stress fuels DNA damage, tumor growth, and resistance to treatments like chemotherapy. Telomir-1’s ability to reverse ROS damage positions it as a potential adjunct to improve cancer therapies and patient survival rates.

Cardiovascular Diseases: Oxidative stress impairs vascular function, accelerates atherosclerosis, ischemic conditions, and exacerbates chronic inflammation. Telomir-1’s regulatory effects could protect cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of these conditions.

Telomir-1’s ability to reverse oxidative damage and protect cells highlights its transformative potential across these diseases, offering innovative solutions to improve patient care.

Future Exploration: Oxidative Stress and Viruses, Including Avian Influenza (Bird Flu)

Telomir is also exploring the application of Telomir-1 as an oral treatment for oxidative stress caused by viral infections, including emerging threats such as avian influenza (bird flu). The bird flu has infected over 868 people globally as of 2023, with a mortality rate of approximately 50%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Recent adaptations of the virus for human transmission have raised significant public health concerns. The U.S. government has allocated significant funding, exceeding $1 billion, to accelerate the development of effective therapies for viral outbreaks like bird flu.

This zoonotic virus is characterized by severe inflammation and elevated oxidative stress, both of which contribute to rapid disease progression and organ damage. Currently, there are no approved drugs specifically targeting the oxidative stress caused by the bird flu or similar viruses. Telomir-1’s ability to reverse oxidative stress and protect cells offers a promising avenue for addressing this gap. By mitigating the cellular damage associated with oxidative stress, Telomir-1 has the potential to play a critical role in reducing the severity of such infections. This represents a key area of future investigation for Telomir.

